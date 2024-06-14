ANDREW NEIL: Get ready! If you’re saving for a pension, looking after your savings or living in a valuable home, you can be pretty sure the Labor Party will come for you.

While it will do nothing to derail Labour’s unstoppable path to a famous 4th of July victory (as sure as that can be in these febrile political times), no one can now doubt that steep tax rises will inevitably follow.

Exactly what taxes will rise or when we still can’t guess. But as sure as Keir Starmer’s father was a toolmaker, they are on their way. Not so much the usual Tory scaremongering of ‘Labour’s secret tax bomb’ but a huge red neon sign, hidden in plain sight, saying: ‘Labor taxes go up this way.’

If you’re saving for a pension or nursing a nest egg with some good capital gains or living in a valuable home, you can be pretty sure that, one way or another, the Labor Party will come for you. So prepare yourself.

Starmer claims that “nothing in Labour’s manifesto will force us to raise taxes” beyond the trivial amounts he has already announced. True, but also false. Because it implies that the Labor Party will only do what is in its manifesto, which recent history shows is nonsense.

Labor will inherit a strict fiscal straitjacket in which “unprotected” departments such as the Home Office and Justice Office will face cuts of between £10bn and £20bn, writes Andrew Neil.

When Gordon Brown became Chancellor in the last Labor government 27 years ago, he immediately made the Bank of England independent of the Treasury and abolished dividend tax relief for pension funds, a move that marked the beginning of the end of pension provision. world-class private homes in Britain. .

None of these policies were in the 1997 Labor manifesto that brought him and Tony Blair to power. Starmer and his future chancellor Rachel Reeves will have similar surprises up their sleeves. They may not be fully formed yet. But they are in the making.

In a way, they have no choice. Labor will inherit a tight fiscal straitjacket in which “unprotected” departments such as the Home Office and Justice face cuts of between £10bn and £20bn, depending on how much the budgets of “protected” departments such as Health and Defense. After railing for years against so-called Tory austerity, a Starmer government can hardly begin by cutting public spending further.

The small tax increases that Labor admits in its manifesto provide no relief. It has already allocated the additional revenue to spending on health and education. Labor may not get even the pittance it anticipates.

The two billion it hopes to raise from VAT on private school fees does not take into account the additional cost of accommodating private school children in the state sector because their parents can no longer pay the fees. The stricter tax regime for non-dominants assumes that none will leave our shores in search of friendlier tax climates, which is clearly stupid since many have already left.

In both cases – and on the complicated issue of higher taxes on private capital gains, which could also lead to a rush for the door – Labor could easily face a revenue shortfall that it will have to make up for with other taxes ( not yet announced). Even more important are the pressures that inevitably build on a Labor government to spend more on public services. Labor claims that nothing in the public sphere works anymore. Everything is broken. The NHS is sick, social care is failing, schools are crumbling and councils are bankrupt. However, in the face of this apparent carnage, Labour’s manifesto proposes only the most modest adjustments.

That cannot be sustained. The clamor from the backbenchers, packed to the brim with rookie MPs largely ignorant of economics or fiscal policy but immersed in the virtues of public spending and big government while desperate to offer some red meat to their electoral parties, will be Irresistible.

Their demands cannot be mitigated by more loans. The supposedly prudent Starmer-Reeves Labor Party is already planning to borrow £17.5 billion more than current plans over five years to pay for all sorts of “green stuff”.

Sir Keir Starmer with Rachel Reeves, who is on track to become Britain’s first female chancellor

Given that he is also committed to seeing our national debt as a percentage of GDP fall before the end of the decade, that leaves no room to go deeper into debt. In any case, since the disastrous ClusterTruss of autumn 2022, the bond markets, where governments go to borrow, take a particularly dim view of additional borrowing to increase spending or cut taxes when the national debt is already almost 100 percent of GDP. The last thing Starmer-Reeves needs is another financial crisis in the fall of 2024.

That leaves taxes. But wich ones? The Labor Party has promised not to increase income tax, VAT or national insurance, which I suppose we can take at face value. Together they account for more than 60 per cent of total tax revenue, which today amounts to more than £1 trillion a year, equivalent to around £650 billion. So there is still around £400bn in taxes to play with.

Labor has been careful not to rule out increases in capital gains tax (CGT), resorting to the words of old politicians: “there are no plans” to do so. At the moment, basic rate taxpayers face 10 per cent CGT on the sale of assets (18 per cent for residential properties) and higher rate taxpayers 20 per cent (24 per cent for residential properties). CGT rates are therefore much lower than the income tax rates of 20 per cent, 40 per cent and 45 per cent.

Align CGT with income tax and, voila, billions more will flow into the Treasury coffers. What will affect investment, risk-taking and entrepreneurship is another question. But if you’re Reeves and desperate to make some quick money, you might not care.

Then there is the reduction in the pension tax. At the moment, you can deduct your pension contributions at your marginal income tax rate, which is a particular benefit for higher earners who pay the marginal rates of 40 and 45 per cent. It costs a lot in lost revenue – around £30bn a year at last count, much of which goes to the richest – making it a big roast for Labour. If tax relief were limited to the base rate for everyone – or even a standardized 25 per cent – ​​then billions more would flow into Treasury coffers. Lovely jubbly.

Labor could also look at council tax to raise more money. I doubt he will be brave enough to revalue the council tax bands which, ridiculously, are still based on 1991 house prices. But he might as well introduce some premium bands for homes over £1m and spread the revenue across the poorest areas. This would essentially be a tax on mansions in London and the South, sold as an upgrade.

Add to that some smaller tax increases – a billion here, a billion there (it soon becomes real money, as Ronald Reagan once said) – and it’s entirely possible Reeves could raise between £20k and £25k additional millions in a fall budget. None of which the Labor Party will tell you now. If he has a decent income, he’s saving for a pension, a reasonably valuable house and capital gains that he’s thinking about realizing, then it’s probably time to batten down the hatches and prepare for the impending tax raid.

Alarm, Labor will say. Our economic growth plans will increase revenues without higher taxes, he says. Of course, growth can do wonders for a country’s fiscal position. On Thursday someone from Team Starmer told me, absurdly, that growth would take off from the first day of a new government, as if there were a button in the Treasury that marked growth and all you had to do was press it.

The problem is that although Starmer claims growth is his “core mission”, he has no policies to suddenly activate it. There are no tax reforms to encourage investment. There are no tax cuts to incentivize risk-taking or hard work. There will be no deregulation to unleash the animal spirit of new and emerging companies.

Yes, their hopes for a housing construction boom by overcoming our anti-development planning processes would generate more growth, but that is still down the road. It will take time and will not be as easy to achieve as the Labor Party claims. Furthermore, many other measures he and Reeves propose involve weaving businesses and investments into a larger, more intrusive, and more activist state. A revolution in growth thanks to bigger government? I’ll believe it when I see it.

So, inevitably, taxes will have to be raised again to fill the countless gaps in Labour’s plans and ambitions. The fact that the Labor Party doesn’t tell us doesn’t make it any less certain. Not with Starmer in charge. After all, he fought two general elections urging us to vote for Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister. Then they kicked him out of the game. He became Labor leader on a Corbynite platform. Then he abandoned everything.

So post-election tax increases that were denied during the election? Piece of cake. Where do I sign?, she will say. It’s too late to do anything about it. But at least you’re warned.