ANDREW NEIL: Crazy Reform ‘contract’ has all the rigor of mathematics written on the back of a packet of Farage cigarettes after a two-bottle lunch

Nigel Farage insisted on calling his reform party’s election manifesto a “contract” when he presented it in Wales yesterday, as other political parties, he claimed, had made the word “manifesto” synonymous with “lies”.

If all it took to win the election was chutzpah, Farage would be marching towards victory on July 4 because his “contract” – a word forever devalued in the political lexicon – is as profitable as a £4 note.

Britain was “short,” declared Farage, and then proceeded to splash tens of billions on anything that caught his eye, like a drunk uncle who had just won the National Lottery.

No income tax until you earn over £20,000 a year? Of course. No higher rate income tax until you earn over £70,000? Why not? No VAT until your business turnover is £120,000? It sounds fair.

Cut corporate tax on company profits? You know it makes sense. Abolish stamp duty on homes worth less than £750,000? A deal. Is there no inheritance tax on inheritances worth less than £2 million? Naturally.

But why limit ourselves to reducing taxes? Let’s also waste money, even if we don’t have it. Nobody will know. Financial incontinence knows no bounds in Farage World, making Fantasy Island feel real. The reform’s proposed spending spree recalibrates Jeremy Corbyn’s profligate 2019 manifesto as positively parsimonious.

So let’s have 40,000 extra frontline police and increase the strength of the British Army by 30,000, while increasing defense spending to 3 per cent of GDP. No problem.

We will reduce NHS waiting lists to zero (yes, zero) within two years (which is about as likely as easyJet promising to take you to the moon). And while we’re at it, let’s exempt frontline NHS workers from basic rate income tax for three years, just because we can.

Did I mention that, under a reform regime, almost everyone else could become self-employed and pay far less tax and national insurance? Well, you can at Farage World.

By now, dear reader, it will have resonated that this is not a serious manifesto for the government, but rather a babbling outpouring of right-wing virtue signaling from people who know they will end up nowhere near power after the election.

The tax cuts and spending plans have all the rigor of the hard work done on the back of a packet of Farage cigarettes after a two-bottle lunch at Belgravia’s Boisdale (a popular restaurant for the “men of the people”). ). The cost calculations barely required the back of a postage stamp.

Of course, conservative-leaning voters will like the sound of some of the tax cuts and the look of some of the spending increases. That’s why they are in the reformist manifesto. They are designed to attract people to Farage’s flag.

But true conservatives have long known that there is no such thing as free. If you want to cut taxes or increase spending, you have to find ways to pay for it, not just talk, as the Labor Party does, about how it will all magically be covered by greater economic growth.

Farage’s madness involves £140bn of tax cuts and spending increases, all mystically paid for with £140bn of savings, some of which are simply ridiculous, such as the tens of billions that must be invoked of our old friends, waste and inefficiency.

This is coming from a party that can’t even properly vet its own candidates, let alone run major state departments. I am sure that a lot also depends on the fight against tax avoidance and evasion. It always happens when politicians flail around trying to make their sums add up.

During the ClusterTruss interregnum in the fall of 2022, we learned the hard way what happens when politicians propose unfunded tax cuts or large-scale additional spending.

Bond markets (where governments borrow) go on strike. Interest rates skyrocket. So do mortgages. Sterling plummets and growth stagnates. All the necessary ingredients for another cost of living crisis.

Some of Reform’s policies are just plain silly. He says illegal immigrants crossing the English Channel in small boats would be returned to France. Wouldn’t that be wonderful? But exactly how should it be done?

Are Border Force ships or Royal Navy ships going to be packed with migrants, who will be asked to illegally enter French territorial waters and return them to French shores?

When Europe is threatened by a revanchist Russia, does reform really propose that the continent’s two most important military powers confront each other?

The reform also proposes zero net immigration. Careless readers might conclude that this means there are no immigrants. But it’s not like that. It means that if half a million people leave this country in a year (which happens often), another half million can be allowed to enter. So it’s not exactly the end of migration as we know it.

All major parties agree that migration is too high. But it’s hard to think of a more economically stupid approach to the question than determining the numbers coming in by the numbers going out.

Conservatives who are still tempted to vote for reform on what is offered should realize that they will not see any of it implemented. But they will guarantee the Labor supermajority that they say they fear.

The fewer Conservative MPs, the more unlimited power Keir Starmer will enjoy. The prospect of a couple of reformist MPs (at most), powerless to make a difference, will be of little consolation to those who voted for them.

Farage, of course, is a shrewd operator, shrewder than many of those who plan to vote for him. He knows that his crazy contract will never see the light of day in the government.

He’s simply flexing some muscle to appeal to disillusioned conservatives, giving them a taste of what the center right might represent after the election after years of milk-and-water conservatism.

At the manifesto launch, he was honest enough to admit that his “real ambitions” centered on the 2029 general election (he assumes a full five-year Labor term).

Farage entered the 2024 election race late because he saw nothing of what Rishi Sunak was doing to close Labour’s 20-point lead in the polls.

He believes the Conservatives are heading for a catastrophic defeat on July 4, made even more catastrophic by his return to the helm of Reform, and that, reduced to a post-election ruin, the Conservatives will be wide open to a hostile takeover. or a forced merger with Reforma.

It would be a mistake to rule out such a fundamental realignment of the right. It’s happening elsewhere, from the United States to France, Italy and the Netherlands. But that won’t happen in Britain without a bloody fight.

Yesterday I spoke to two Conservatives: Michael Gove, who is retiring in this election, and Philip Davies, who is standing for re-election. Gove was totally hostile to the idea of ​​Farage or Reform playing any role in the Conservatives’ post-election rebuild; Davies was more open to the idea.

For some conservatives, Farage is toxic, for others, a potential savior. Resolving these differences could tear the right apart for a decade or more.

The threat of reform is not just that it will hand Starmer his supermajority on a plate. The even greater risk is that it will trigger a civil war on the right, with the Conservatives tearing each other apart in opposition, while Labor marches merrily towards a second term.

The danger then is that the Conservatives, with or without Farage, will be lucky to see power again before 2034, let alone 2029.