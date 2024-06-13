And the second round begins! Revenge for the party’s biggest fighters as the Conservatives’ Penny Mordaunt again takes on Labour’s Angela Rayner and Reform’s Nigel Farage in a seven-way debate on ITV.

Tory minister Penny Mordaunt, Labour’s Angela Rayner and UK reform leader Nigel Farage clashed tonight in another general election TV debate.

Senior politicians have engaged in a second live fight, six days after they engaged in heated exchanges in a seven-way debate on the BBC.

They were among the leading figures from the UK’s seven main parties appearing on a 90-minute ITV program tonight.

Daisy Cooper from the Liberal Democrat Party, Stephen Flynn from the SNP, Carla Denyer from the Green Party and Rhun ap Iorwerth from Plaid Cymru also appeared.

Farage, who viewers deemed to have won last week’s BBC debate, risked a row over sexism when he suggested the heated exchanges between Mordaunt and Rayner amounted to a “catfight”.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s debate, Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign coordinator, said: ‘Today we launch our manifesto with a stronger economy and greater wealth creation across the country at its heart.

‘It is a practical, cost-effective plan for change that will make a real, positive difference to people’s lives and a stark contrast to the latest recipe for more chaos published by the Conservatives on Tuesday.

“In tonight’s debate, Angela Rayner will champion Labor change and reach out to the public to turn the page on the Conservative years.”

The latest seven-way debate came after Sir Keir Starmer launched Labour’s election manifesto on Thursday.

The Labor leader warned there would be “no quick fix” if voters handed him the keys to Number 10 on July 4, after 14 years of Tory “chaos”.

Despite launching a manifesto containing no new political announcements, Sir Keir denied being too cautious ahead of election day.

The party’s manifesto focused on the aim of generating economic growth and making Labor the “party of wealth creation”.

But Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Labour’s plan – which included plans to raise £7bn in taxes – would result in “the highest taxes ever”.

Sir Keir was questioned over a lack of flashy new policies and whether he was being careful not to do anything that could dent his lead in the polls – the so-called “Ming vase” strategy.

Acknowledging the absence of a “rabbit out of the hat” in the policy document, Sir Keir said: “If you want politics to be a pantomime, I hear Clacton is nice at this time of year.”

The Essex seat is where Farage is campaigning to become an MP.

Asked if this was a “Captain Caution” manifesto, he said: “It’s a serious plan for the future of our country.”

He added: “I’m not going to do what Rishi Sunak does, which is offer things that he can’t offer because they don’t have the funding.”

“People have had too much of it, they’re sick of it.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt attacked the plans, calling them a “tax cheat manifesto”.

“Under plans published by Labour, taxes will rise to levels never seen before in this country,” he said, before claiming further increases could be necessary.

‘They refuse to rule out the possibility of taxing their job, their home, their pension, their car, their business and they believe they can get away with it without anyone holding them to account.

“Don’t get your hopes up: from the cradle to the grave you will pay more taxes under the Labor regime.”