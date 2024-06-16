An unfortunate Dutch fan drops a pint of beer after being hit in the face by a stray shot while posing for a TV camera during the Euro 2024 match against Poland.

A Dutch fan lost a pint of beer while posing for television cameras at his team’s Euro 2024 match against Poland on Sunday.

The incident occurred just before kick-off at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion after the man saw a camera photographing his path.

He responded by cheering and raising the beer in his right hand.

This beer survived, but another fell from the fan’s left hand after a loose ball hit him in the jaw.

BBC Sport shared images of the unfortunate incident via social media.

The comments section on X (formerly Twitter) was full of people praising the fan for not dropping both pints.

“Dumb ponzo and I still kept that beer,” one comment read.

Another fan wrote: “Well done sir.”

The Netherlands won the match 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst.

Weghorst came off the bench and scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo had earlier scored the equalizing goal for the Dutch team after Adam Buksa headed Poland into a surprising lead in the 16th minute.