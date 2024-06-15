An Indianapolis restaurant that banned children is forced to close after its owners received death threats

A vegan restaurant has closed after its owners said they received death threats for banning children under five.

Taina and Gary Bartlett opened Plantastic Indy in February, but sparked a backlash after their edict on Saturday.

They complained that many customers were changing their babies’ diapers at tables or breastfeeding at the small, 10-table restaurant in Indianapolis.

‘Gary and I have invested our life savings, our careers (sic), our own health and our dreams on hold to achieve a mission bigger than ourselves. Fight climate change through food,’ Tania wrote in a notice on her social media pages.

The reaction from parents, and many others outraged on their behalf, to the ban on children and the reference to breastfeeding was swift and brutal.

‘By the grace of God, we have this first and last brick and mortar on the Avenue, a super stylish, clean and tidy place to make sure everyone who decides to come feels welcome in our cozy place.

“But unfortunately, we can no longer accommodate small children, newborns or anyone under 5 years old to maintain our health standards.”

‘I know a lot of moms will be angry. Don’t be angry with us, only with those who have come and left dirty diapers on the table and pushed their breasts out in public uncovered to feed the child.

“That’s not the Plantastic Indy experience we want for the rest of our customers.”

Tania deleted the post and posted a video explaining and responding to her critics, insisting that she was not against breastfeeding.

His video was combative from the start, telling people who complained “learn to read, most of you can’t read.”

Tania explained that her accent was from the Dominican Republic and she hoped there was no racism in the comments ‘because now everything is illegal racism.’

‘I’m not against breastfeeding, for God’s sake. What I am against is dirt. I want to eat in a place or establishment that is clean,’ she said.

‘Since when is it okay to put poop on the table? Because that’s what a diaper is: it’s poop.

‘We are vegan, and the only milk a human being should consume while you are a baby is your mother’s milk. We are against unhealthy conditions.’

But his video only sparked more anger with hundreds of angry comments on both Facebook and Instagram.

Some of the comments said he should “go back to where he came from,” despite his hope that critics would keep racism out of it.

Taina has lived legally in the United States for many years with her husband, who is originally from Montreal.

The couple were engineers in the United States until they left their jobs to open Plantastic.

The restaurant has not reopened since and calls to its phone number indicate it is only open for pickup through the back door.

Tania said that among the comments and messages she received included death threats, so they closed the restaurant on Sunday.

‘We opened Plantastic Indy out of love and devotion. But it seems that the power of hate is stronger than the power of love,” she wrote on the coffee pages.

‘A vegan point that goes against the only natural and ethical food source for a baby is crazy. The disconnection is amazing,’ said one comment.

Another wrote: ‘If you don’t like children or want them in your restaurant, BE SINCERE. Don’t talk nonsense and beat around the bush. But, for the love of the universe, do NOT make breastfeeding seem unhealthy or shameful.’

A third added: ‘You specifically said you didn’t want to see a mother breastfeeding with her breast visible. Now you are lying and cheating.

Many commenters argued that it was illegal to prohibit mothers from breastfeeding in a restaurant.

“It’s ironic to try to call out illegal racism while trying to illegally block breastfeeding,” one wrote in response to Tania’s video.

However, although Indiana law states that a woman has the right to breastfeed anywhere she is allowed to be, the restaurant did not violate it because it was within its right to prohibit children.

Businesses can deny service to anyone they want, as long as it’s not discriminatory, and many have minimum age limits even if they don’t sell alcohol.

Other locals said Plantastic’s owners had a history of erratic behavior, including random last-minute closures.

‘I worked there for two weeks and I hated it. “I literally left mid-shift because I couldn’t stand the owners anymore,” one wrote.

The restaurant’s social media pages have dozens of posts notifying customers that it would be closed the next day.