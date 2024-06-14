An audience with God!: Rishi Sunak pictured smiling with Pope Francis at the G7 summit before the pontiff warned world leaders about the dangers of AI

Pope Francis warned world leaders that “no machine should ever choose to take the life of a human being” as he spoke about the risks posed by AI and became the first pontiff to address the G7 summit.

Moments earlier, the 87-year-old pope entered the room in a wheelchair and greeted each of the leaders, including a beaming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who warmly shook the hand of the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

Pope Francis, who had traveled about 260 miles from his home in the Vatican for Friday’s event, was also photographed being greeted by President Biden and President Zelenskyy. News from heaven reports.

Other dignitaries present at the summit, which is being held in the Italian region of Puglia, were Argentine President Javier Milei and King Abdullah of Jordan, from whom he received a hug.

All major G7 countries were represented, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In his historic summit speech, Pope Francis addresses the risks posed by AI, saying that “no machine should ever choose to take the life of a human being.”

The leaders of India, Brazil, Türkiye, Algeria, Kenya and Tunisia also attended.

In his historic speech to top politicians, Pope Francis said humans must remain at the center of any decisions made by artificial intelligence systems and that it was vital to maintain “human dignity” in any process used.

He was especially emphatic on the need for humans to make decisions, not machines, when it comes to using weapons.

“We would condemn humanity to a hopeless future if we took away people’s ability to make decisions about themselves and their lives, condemning them to depend on the choices of machines,” he said.

His words echoed those of his annual peace message earlier this year, in which he called for an international treaty to ensure that AI is developed and used ethically.

The Pope specifically said that AI without human values ​​of compassion, mercy, morality and forgiveness is too dangerous to develop unchecked.

A statement from G7 leaders echoed the Pope’s sentiments.

They promised to better coordinate the regulatory and governance frameworks surrounding AI to keep it “human-centered.”

At the same time, they recognized the potential impacts on labor markets if machines replaced human workers.

“We will pursue an inclusive, people-centered digital transformation that underpins economic growth and sustainable development, maximizes benefits and manages risks, in line with our shared democratic values ​​and respect for human rights,” they said.

On the issue of weapons, G7 leaders said they recognized the impact of AI in the military “and the need for a framework for its responsible development and use.”

They encouraged states to ensure that “military use of AI is responsible, complies with international law, particularly international humanitarian law, and enhances international security.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. had invited Pope Francis and announced his participation, to the delight of his fellow G7 attendees.