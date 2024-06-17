An American Airlines passenger seen duct-taped to a seat is being sued by the FAA for attempting to open the plane’s door in mid-air and biting and spitting on staff and passengers.

An American Airlines passenger who had to be taped to her seat after allegedly trying to open the plane door mid-flight has been sued by the Federal Aviation Administration after failing to pay a fine.

Heather Wells, 34, was aboard an overnight flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte in July 2021 when she attempted to open the plane door and became violent toward the crew and other passengers.

Wells is now facing a lawsuit from the FAA after he failed to pay the hefty $81,950 he was assessed in 2022.

Attorney Jaime Esparza filed a lawsuit in federal court in San Antonio on behalf of the FAA to collect money from Wells, according to court documents seen by San Antonio Express.

Wells had allegedly fallen in the aisle and threatened to hurt a flight attendant who offered to help her.

The unidentified woman who was restrained with duct tape aboard an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Charlotte in July had been fined $82,000.

The woman allegedly threatened to hurt a flight attendant who offered to help her after she fell into the aisle. She then ran to try to open the cabin door and hit another stewardess ‘repeatedly’ on the head.

Paramedics were seen waiting with a stretcher at the door. Police were also present at the landing and ‘detained’ her before she was taken to hospital for evaluation.

He then pushed the flight attendant to the side and tried to open the cabin door.

She “repeatedly” hit a flight attendant in the head and was quickly restrained in flexible handcuffs, but still managed to “spit, headbutt, bite and kick” the crew and other passengers, according to the federal agency.

A since-deleted TikTok video showed the woman tied to what appeared to be a first-class window seat with her mouth and torso wrapped in gray duct tape. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation after the flight landed in Charlotte.

TikTok user @lol.ariee Arieana Mathena said it was clear something was happening at the front of the plane and began closing the bathroom doors.

He said the crew began running frantically up and down the aisle in an attempt to secure the plane as best they could.

Finally, the captain made an announcement and told the passengers to remain in their seats, mentioning only that there was a problem at the front of the plane.

After the plane landed, the woman could be seen still duct-taped to her seat with duct tape placed directly over her mouth.

She was forced to remain in her seat while other passengers were allowed to disembark the plane, which landed in the early hours of July 7.

Paramedics were seen waiting with a stretcher at the door. Police were also present at the landing and “detained” her, the FAA says.

American Airlines confirmed in a statement that the passenger was “restrained” after worrying crew members.

‘While flying from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte on July 6, the crew aboard American Airlines Flight 1774 reported a possible safety issue after a customer attempted to open the front boarding gate and physically assaulted, bit and caused injuries to a flight attendant. ” reads a statement.

“For the safety of other customers and our crew, the individual was restrained until the flight landed at CLT and he could be met by law enforcement and emergency personnel,” the statement continued.

The woman was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, before being placed on American Airlines’ no-fly list.

The fine came as airlines and regulators sought to clamp down on a surge of problem passengers.

The FAA had previously said it had seen a sharp increase in “unruly passengers” since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far in 2024, there have been 915 cases of unruly passengers on airplanes, including 106 cases of passenger nuisance due to intoxication, the FAA said.

‘The FAA takes legal action against any passenger who assaults, threatens, intimidates or interferes with airline crew members, and may propose civil penalties of up to $37,000 per violation,’ the government agency said.