An 87-year-old pensioner is accused of murdering his 85-year-old wife after she was found “in need of urgent medical treatment” at their home.

An 87-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of his 85-year-old wife.

William Arthur Haxworth, of Upper Lansdown Mews in Bath, is accused of killing Delia Haxworth on June 18.

He appeared before magistrates on Thursday and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

Paramedics arrived at the property in the upmarket suburb, where the average house price is £1.9 million, and found Mrs Haxworth “in need of urgent medical treatment”.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said the elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday morning.

William Arthur Haxworth remained in custody ahead of a hearing at Bristol Crown Court (pictured)

Haxworth, of Upper Lansdown Mews in Bath (pictured), is accused of killing his wife Delia Haxworth on June 18.

Mrs Haxworth’s body has been formally identified, while her next of kin have been informed and are supported by family liaison officers.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Delia’s family as they begin to come to terms with this tragedy.

‘Although a man has been charged, we are still in the early stages of our investigation.

“I hope anyone with information will come forward to help us find answers for the family.”

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have seen or have images of an elderly man with a backpack walking from Upper Lansdown Mews to Bennett Street, or of a man climbing scaffolding on Bennett Street.

Anyone with information should contact the force on 101, quoting the reference operation network, or online.