Americans reveal the most divisive things you can do on a plane. So what rules are YOU breaking?

Inflight drama has taken off in recent years, from Tiffany Gomas’ infamous breakdown caught on camera last year to countless other passenger rants that have made headlines since.

Although these incidents often focus on a single individual causing chaos in the air, they have also sparked fierce national debates about what is and is not acceptable to do aboard a commercial airliner.

A woman recently started an argument over airplane etiquette after getting into a shouting match with a fellow traveler whom she accused of “repeatedly pushing her seat” as she reclined it last November.

More recently, another woman caused a stir after she threw herself out of a window blind with a hand emerging from the seat behind her, which turned out to be that of a child.

But now a revelation YouGov A survey has revealed what Americans really think about which in-flight behaviors are acceptable and which certainly aren’t.

Inflight drama has really taken off in recent years, from Tiffany Gomas’ infamous breakdown caught on camera last year to countless other passenger rants that have made headlines since.

Behavior that most Americans agreed is a major faux pas includes letting your children run wild through the aisles, getting drunk on board, and getting out of your seat during air turbulence.

Most people agreed (86 percent of respondents) that letting children play in the hallway is unacceptable, while 82 percent said getting drunk crosses the line.

The same proportion of respondents said that getting up from their seat during turbulence is irritating, while 81 percent agreed that watching a movie without headphones is a serious faux pas.

The majority of people (79 per cent) also said that leaving rubbish in the backrest pocket when exiting the plane is unacceptable, while 74 per cent condemned the use of both armrests when someone is sitting next to them.

About 68 percent said eating strong-smelling foods is a nuisance, and 66 percent said not paying attention during the safety demonstration is a no-no.

The survey of more than 1,000 people conducted in May of this year also revealed the labels that divide opinions down the middle: as many American residents say they are acceptable as those who condemn them as a nuisance.

A revealing YouGov poll has revealed what Americans really think about which in-flight behaviors are acceptable and which certainly aren’t.

These include making a phone call, bringing a small dog on board, unbuckling your seat belt when the light is not on, and leaving the dome light on when the cabin lights are off.

Meanwhile, most respondents consider other behaviors to be acceptable.

They include using a laptop on the tray table, waking up a seatmate to go to the bathroom, and pressing the flight attendant’s call button to order a snack.

Opinions on airplane etiquette depend on how often someone flies, according to YouGov, and frequent travelers are less tolerant of certain actions.

People who said they fly commercially at least once a year are more likely to say that it is unacceptable to make a phone call while in the air and place small items in the overhead bin on an entire flight.

YouGov surveyed 1,152 American adults in May using a mix of people from all demographic groups.