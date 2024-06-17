American tourist found dead on small Greek island west of Corfu while 3 other tourists are missing

A missing American tourist was found dead on the rocky beach of the small Greek island of Mathraki, according to local media.

The man’s body was found on Sunday on a remote beach on the island west of Corfu by another tourist.

The victim was reported missing on Thursday by her host, a Greek-American friend.

He was reportedly last seen on Tuesday at a local cafe in the company of two women who have since left the small island.

Details about the man, including name and hometown, were not immediately available.

Mathraki is a small island with a population of only 100 people. The 1.2 square mile island is densely forested.

The friend reported the man missing Thursday after he returned home to find the door open, the light on and the air conditioner running. But the man, along with his identification and his travel documents, were gone.

It has not been confirmed whether that man is the same individual whose body was found on Sunday.

The confirmed death of the American tourist is the latest in a series of disappearances of tourists from the Greek islands.

Several remain missing, but two others have been found dead after going on walks or walks in the scorching heat.

A 74-year-old Dutch tourist was found yesterday by a fire department drone lying face down in a ravine about 300 meters from the place where he was last seen a week ago.

Witnesses say he was struggling a bit as he walked under the scorching sun.

Also last week, Dr Michael Mosley, beloved British TV presenter and MailOnline.com columnist, was found dead on the island of Symi after collapsing during a walk.

His wife said he took the wrong route and collapsed just before reaching a marina, in a place where his body could not easily be seen.

The identity of the recent victim has not yet been identified, nor has the cause of his death.

Last Friday, two French tourists were also reported missing on Sikinos, a somewhat isolated Cyclades island in the Aegean Sea that is home to fewer than 400 people.

The women, one in her sixties and the other in her seventies, left their respective hotels to meet and have not been seen since.

Also in the Cyclades, on the island of Amorgos, a search mission is underway for a 59-year-old American tourist, missing since last Tuesday.

The man, retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Albert Calibet of Hermosa Beach, set out on a solo hike in very hot conditions.