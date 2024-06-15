AMANDA PLATELL: Why is Lady Starmer rarely seen with her man?

The most common criticism of Keir Starmer is that he is a “political robot”, duller than former Prime Minister John Major or, horror of horrors, even Theresa May.

An audience member accused him of this during a live television debate the other day.

And the moment that enlivened the sad election campaign was when Starmer was asked in an interview on Sky what he feared most.

“The only thing that keeps me up at night is worrying about my kids,” he said. Her desire for privacy is such that she has not even spoken the names of her two children (a son, almost 16, and a daughter, 13) in public.

And he is rarely seen with his glamorous wife of two decades, Victoria, a former lawyer working in the NHS.

Lady Starmer, a glamorous, successful and hard-working wife, pictured with Keir, not appearing to publicly support her husband as he is about to become Prime Minister is, to say the least, unusual.

There was a rare sighting of the couple together during the local elections in May, but until now ‘Lady Vic’, as she is affectionately known in Labor Party circles, has been absent from the general election campaign. Which, as a seasoned political observer, seems very, very strange to me. Fighting the 2001 election as media chief to then Conservative leader William Hague, he thrilled me that his beautiful wife Ffion was always with us, even though we knew we would be defeated.

She added enthusiasm, appeal and strengthened our cause.

So why isn’t Victoria there? Her friends say it’s because she’s determined not to become an accompanying political wife. Starmer himself said that she did not want him to be a politician.

Especially when a few photos of them together would make it more human.

As one Labor MP said: ‘The problem with him is that he doesn’t have the charisma to campaign. It would be great if his wife told people about the real Keir.

Another Labor member added: “The public still doesn’t know anything about her. Whatever happens, the spotlight will be on her as her husband stands on the precipice of power. Lady Starmer’s time in the shadows is surely coming to an end.

pain healing

On the first anniversary of the murder of 19-year-old Barnaby Webber, who died along with his friend Grace O’Malley-Kumar, also 19, at the hands of schizophrenic Valdo Calocane, his mother Emma says her biggest fear is that her Deaths last forever. define us all,” meaning herself, her husband, and her youngest son.

“I want to say one day that I feel happy or that I think I can have joy again,” he explains.

As would everyone who has suffered such an unimaginable loss. Time does not heal, it only makes pain and anguish bearable.

How the nation will rejoice to see Kate again today at Trooping the Color, her first royal event since her cancer diagnosis. A note of concern. She says that she’s “not out of the woods yet,” that she’s still getting chemo, and that there are “good days and bad days,” so I just hope she shows up on her terms, not ours. Whatever the case, what a trouper!

If only Kate had jumped ship

Kate and Leo in the scene on the bow of the giant ship in the 1997 movie Titanic.

Even though Titanic won 11 Oscars and catapulted Kate Winslet to stardom, she says filming the iconic love scene in which she floats on the bow of the doomed ship, arms outstretched and kissing Leonardo DiCaprio, was a “nightmare”, since she had to do her own hair. and makeup.

All that heartbreak could have been avoided if she had jumped with Leo right then and there.

At least we, the viewers, would have been spared DiCaprio’s death scene, which continued forever as he turned an increasingly strange shade of blue before slipping under the salt water.

The PR battle between TV presenter Ruth Langsford and her ex-husband Eamonn Holmes continues, as she reveals she found messages from another woman on his computer. Seeing pictures of Eamonn shuffling her in a walker makes one doubt she is capable of entering into any relationship, whether provoked or not.

Nude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham new men’s campaign for underwear brand Skims

Lots of excitement about England’s chances at Euro 2024. Tomorrow they start against Serbia. However, the build-up has not been dominated by photos of hero Captain Harry Kane, but of 20-year-old Jude Bellingham in incredibly skimpy underwear. David Beckham was famous as Goldenballs, but I’m speechless when it comes to Jude.

Swiftie mania has taken over the UK, but I don’t understand why billionaire Taylor Swift is hailed as some kind of feminist icon when all she does is make fun of men and write cruel songs about ex-boyfriends with titles like The Man smallest ever. . Geez, Taylor, shake it off and give the boys a break!

Taylor Swift in concert at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium earlier this month

Westminster Wars

Listening to Rishi Sunak promise to cut taxes, bail out the NHS and reduce migration on the campaign trail makes us loyal Tories feel like we’ve been in an abusive marriage during his time in No 10. We’re sorry, but his broken promises make us have left on the way. for divorce courts.

Sunak says his family scrimped and saved to pay for his private education, and were so deprived they never had Sky TV. Sky started in 1993 and cost £84 a year. He hasn’t made much of a dent in the family income compared to his time at Winchester College, which now charges £45,000 a year.

For all of us wondering how we will vote, the left-wing Guardian newspaper declares that Labor’s Keir Starmer is promising to fix Britain “amid doubts about how he will pay for it.” We all know the answer to this question, even without a left-wing think tank declaring it will be “a parliament of tax increases.”

And Starmer’s beloved “workers” will be the first to be affected!

Nanny Karen Foster, 62, is jailed for 12 years after shaking a nine-month-old boy to death, an incident she tried to cover up by claiming she “suddenly collapsed”. What is more worrying: a babysitter shaking a baby to death; that she lies about it; Or that she will probably be released halfway through her sentence while her parents endure life in prison?

A survey reveals that almost half of last year’s 250 highest-grossing films had no sexual content.

Now, movies are full of demons and post-apocalyptic scenarios where people eat each other.

Ah, for the days when eroticism captivated us. The sexiest movie I’ve ever seen is Unfaithful, where Olivier Martinez seduces Diane Lane.

And yes, I’m showing my age.

The long-awaited consummation of the love story between Bridgerton’s Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) is receiving mixed reviews, with one critic labeling it Fifty Shades of Cringe. I agree. While the stars are bragging about having broken the couch on which the snatch took place, I just wanted to break my television.

Love everything? It’s all love for Andy.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has plans in place if our two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray announces his retirement from the tournament this year.

Murray has been the best of the Brits, battling injuries and competing when others would have retired long ago. There won’t be a dry eye on center court if he chooses this moment to walk out with the utmost dignity.

The King’s portrait was defaced by animal rights activists Daniel Juniper, 29, and Ben Thomas, 22. How stupid can they be? Despite years of ridicule for his vision, Charles is a passionate advocate for animal welfare and the greenest royal to wear the crown.