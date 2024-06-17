Amanda Holden, 53, leaves little to the imagination as she shows off her toned physique in a tiny emerald green bikini during her latest break in the sun.

Amanda Holden left little to the imagination and posed in a tiny green bikini while aboard a yacht on Saturday.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 53, looked sensational as she showed off her incredible figure while modeling the skimpy two-piece from her Lipsy range.

She captioned the post: “Totally agree with this from my Lipsy range” and adorned her post with a green heart emoji.

The ITV star showed off her long, toned legs while lounging on the boat and gave a quick peek at her pert derriere.

Amanda shielded her eyes with a pair of large black sunglasses and opted for a straw hat to stay cool in the intense heat.

The post comes just weeks after the former Wild At Heart actress posed sans underwear in a white crochet dress in promotional photos for her upcoming Netflix dating show called Cheaters: Unfinished Business.

She showed off her skin in the daring dress that almost covered her modesty and had a back detail.

Cheaters: Unfinished Business will be filmed in an idyllic 10-bedroom Mallorca villa where the competing contestants will live together, MailOnline has revealed. .

Amanda is looking to ‘rival’ Love Island with a bigger and better villa, featuring a glamorous pool complete with canopied sun loungers, a cobbled patio for romantic get-togethers and 10 bedrooms with king-size beds for couples looking to reconcile.

The 14th century manor house is situated on a 40-hectare black truffle estate, with sun-drenched views of the Tramuntana mountain range, providing a picturesque yet intimate setting for the dramatic action to unfold.

Amanda’s deal with Netflix to host the dating series was first revealed by MailOnline, with the star confirming it is a “dream come true” before urging her followers to sign up for the risky encounter with her cheating exes.

The new show, Cheaters: Unfinished Business, will show people face to face with their exes after suffering a relationship breakdown due to infidelity.

Amanda looked nothing short of incredible in a patchwork denim minidress from Azzi and Osta that featured a fitted bodice and cutouts at her tiny waist.

She battled through the rocky terrain and avoided animal droppings in a pair of sky-high Gianvito Rossi heels.

Following the glowing snaps, Amanda shared a behind-the-scenes clip.

Amanda’s saucy Instagram post comes just days after she admitted she had to “tiptoe through goat poop” in order to pose for other photos on the platform.

Following the glowing snaps, Amanda shared a behind-the-scenes clip saying: ‘Tiptoeing through goat poop in #denim.’