Although she didn’t show up today, Zara Tindall STILL had a winning week at Royal Ascot when it came to style as she showed off £18,000 worth of designer outfits.

Zara Tindall continued her reign as fashion queen at Royal Ascot this week with a stunning array of ensembles.

Princess Anne’s daughter always hit the mark with her immaculate ensembles, giving her a strong argument to be crowned best-dressed royal.

Throughout the week, Zara showcased elegant dresses from renowned designers such as Rebecca Vallance and Laura Green London and custom-made hats from Sarah Cant.

However, these impeccable looks came with a hefty price tag. We can reveal that the royal, who has not returned to Royal Ascot today, has spent almost £18,000 on her designer suits.

Let’s take a closer look at each of Zara’s winning looks of the week.

Day one

Zara looked the epitome of elegance on the long-awaited first day of Royal Ascot in Laura Green’s ‘Masai’ dress.

Created in canary yellow, the stunning £1,900 design incorporated the brand’s signature collar and striking organza sleeves, lifted by Zara for dramatic effect.

The royal elevated her ensemble with a Sarah Cant ‘Pink’ hat, worth £900. The medium-sized boater, with a basket-woven straw trim, matched her outfit perfectly.

Her accessories included a £3,300 Sauvereign ‘Aphrodite 220’ white clutch, £495 Emmy London ‘Rebecca’ blush suede pumps and Calleija lemon quartz and diamond earrings, valued at £5,950.

Day two

On day two, Zara championed florals with Anna Mason’s ‘Angelika’ dress. Made from French Provençal cotton trimmed with a ‘Garance’ print, the stylish £995 design featured puffed shoulders, long buttoned cuffs and a flared hem.

Made from French Provençal cotton embellished with a ‘Garance’ print, the stylish £995 design featured puffed shoulders, long buttoned cuffs and a flared hem.

It was complemented beautifully by Anya Hindmarch’s covetable ‘Maud’ clutch in gold braided leather, which cost £750.

Zara reprized her trusty Emmy London pumps and elevated her look with a light pink Juliette Millinery coat rack, worth £660.

Day Three

On day three, Zara made a style statement in a light blue Rebecca Vallance dress.

Zara stylist Annie Miall attended the third day of Royal Ascot wearing a white pantsuit from The Fold.

Zara completed her winning streak with a statement dress by Rebecca Vallance.

The Australian designer’s £635 ‘Juliana’ dress had a fit and flare silhouette, with a cable neckline and puff sleeves, all in a lovely light blue hue.

Zara showcased another bespoke hat by Sarah Cant, estimated to be worth £925, and carried a bespoke ‘Hettie’ bag by Tusting, which cost £283.

She repped her £95 Dune ‘Belaire’ pumps and her stylish £260 Monc Eyewear ‘Belleville’ sunglasses.

Also present on the third day was Zara stylist Annie Miall, who wore a pantsuit from The Fold.