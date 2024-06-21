Almost nine in 10 couples live together before getting married, as official figures show, 40 per cent were not living together before getting married in 1994.

Almost all couples are now living together in a “trial marriage” before finally deciding to marry, official figures reveal.

Data shows that more than nine in ten couples who married in a civil ceremony in 2022 had cohabited before the wedding.

The total 91.3 percent is more than 30 percent higher than findings three decades ago in 1994, when 59.6 percent of couples shared a home before getting married.

The 2022 results also show that 83.7 percent of couples who married in religious ceremonies had lived together before the wedding.

Cohabitation levels among same-sex couples were 95.2 percent for men and 93.5 percent for women.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics, which are the most recent available, also reveal that the average age of marriage was 32.7 years for men and 31.2 years for women, the highest on record.

Experts said figures show couples often “test” their relationship before getting married.

Madelaine Hailey, a solicitor at Hall Brown Family Law, said: “In recent years, MPs and social commentators have drawn attention to the disparity between the rights of cohabitants and spouses in the event of a break-up.”

‘The fact that so many people choose to marry after a period of cohabitation could be interpreted as a sign that the money has gone down in that regard and that they understand the protections that marriage offers.

“Overall, I think this data shows that, far from being the death of marriage, cohabitation amounts to a kind of trial marriage for many people.”

There were 246,897 marriages registered in England and Wales in 2022, up 12.3 per cent on 2019, a return to pre-Covid levels. There were also a record 7,800 same-sex marriages, or 3.2 percent of all weddings.

Marriage advocates said the pandemic was responsible for a large number of “lost marriages,” citing a 61 percent drop in weddings in 2020.

Harry Benson, of the Marriage Foundation, said: ‘Britain’s lockdown policies led to the biggest drop in weddings in Europe.

“In the 2020-2022 triennium there is still a significant deficit compared to 2019. We are still missing about 115,000 weddings, more than half a year of canceled marriages.”

Marriage levels have been declining for a long time. From 1992 to 2022, the number decreased by 20.8 percent.