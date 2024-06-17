Almost half of all shootings in London remain unsolved because “witnesses are afraid to share evidence” with the Metropolitan Police, figures show.

By the numbers, nearly half of the shootings investigated by the nation’s largest police force remain unsolved.

The proportion of Metropolitan Police shooting cases ending with an offender facing prosecution has reached 52 per cent – ​​the highest rate in 11 years – but 48 per cent are unsolved.

Detectives believe this is partly due to fear that prevents witnesses from coming forward or sharing evidence.

The Met says the number of incidents where a gun is fired, called lethal cannon discharges, is at its lowest level for 15 years.

Commander Paul Brogden said: “It all comes down to trust within our communities, we need communities to trust us with evidence, trust us with handling doorbell footage and access to CCTV.”

‘People are worried, people are scared, victims are scared and are often reluctant to come forward.

‘We encourage you to trust us, we will keep you safe.

“While our outcome rates have improved, there is 48% that we have not been able to resolve.”

He said detectives have “long memories” and will investigate for years, especially if there are a series of linked shootings.

Detective Superintendent Victoria Sullivan, a crime specialist based in south-east London, said: “Often victims who have been shot themselves do not want to tell the police and that could be because they themselves seek retaliation.”

‘So, potentially, today’s victim could be tomorrow’s suspect. And that’s why it’s really important that we act very, very quickly to try to dissolve that situation.”

Around half of shootings in London are believed to be linked to gang crime.

Gang links are a key line of inquiry into the shooting of a nine-year-old girl in Hackney last month who remains seriously ill in hospital after being caught in a hail of bullets while dining with her parents.

The Met says the number of incidents where a gun is fired, called lethal cannon discharges, is at its lowest level in 15 years, having fallen from 196 to 145 since March 2023.

Gun murders have also decreased year on year over the past three years: from 12 in 2021/22 to 10 in 2022/23, eight in 2023/24 and there have been two so far this year.

An increasing proportion of the shootings that occur involve converted blank firearms, originally designed for non-lethal purposes, such as scaring away birds, that are converted into deadly weapons.

Around 46% of the 386 weapons seized by the Met last year were converted blank weapons.