Almost 15 MILLION viewers tuned in to BBC One to watch England’s 1-0 euro win over Serbia, new figures reveal.

Almost 15 million people tuned in to BBC1 last night to watch England battle to a 1-0 victory over Serbia in their Euro opener, new figures have revealed.

A peak audience of 14.8 million saw Gareth Southgate’s men make the perfect start to the tournament when Jude Bellingham scored the only goal of a nervy encounter with a powerful header after 13 minutes.

It easily achieved the highest rating of the night, with a 60.3 percent audience share, according to Overnights.tv, which provided the data.

The match was also broadcast 3.5 million times on BBC iPlayer.

The figure is less than the estimated 17 million that analysts had predicted would watch the game, with an average of 10.4 million tuning in for the 90 minutes.

By comparison, a maximum of 10.4 million tuned in to ITV to watch the first Euro match on Friday, when Germany thrashed Scotland 5-1.

The figure eclipsed the average audience of 7.4 million who watched England’s first match of the 2022 World Cup against Iran.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: “Nations gathered in large numbers to follow BBC Sport’s coverage of the opening weekend of the Men’s Euro.

“Whether it was the tension of England’s first win, the fallout from Scotland’s difficult start, the exciting performances from Germany and Spain or the moving story of watching Christian Eriksen score three years after his collapse on the field, it’s fantastic that we can show the best sports storytelling on BBC TV, iPlayer, Radio and Online.

Stay-at-home fans are believed to have drunk approximately 30 million pints in pubs and at home while watching the match.

England’s 35,000 pubs were gearing up for Super Sunday, with more than 14 million pints expected to have been sold. According to analysts, another 16 million were predicted to be consumed at home.

Before the game in Gelsenkirchen, enthusiastic Three Lions fans headed to the pubs of the former mining town in western Germany, where they drank mugs of beer and sang ‘Sweet Caroline’.

About 40,000 people were expected to travel to the city, and around 300,000 were expected to travel to Germany during the month-long tournament.

Some could be heard belting out the Neil Diamond classic that has become the unofficial anthem of the England football team.

It comes as more than a million England fans are expected to miss work today after 30 million pints were drunk in pubs and homes. Another eight million will likely work from home, experts said.

BrightHR, which tracks absences among more than a million employees at 50,000 companies, projected a repeat of the 128 per cent rise in sickness the day after England’s Euro 2020 group match on Sunday.

Chief executive Alan Price said: “England fans are preparing to cure their post-Serbia headaches, with ‘Hangover Monday’ on the way.”

“Businesses should prepare for a wave of questionable sick leave requests, unexpected absences, delays and last-minute vacation requests.”