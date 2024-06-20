All of Britain’s fossil fuel energy could disappear after Supreme Court judges ruled in favor of anti-oil campaigners who argued against the council’s decision to approve drilling in Surrey.

The future of new fossil fuel energy projects in the UK was threatened last night following a shock Supreme Court decision.

Judges at the country’s highest court have ruled in favor of anti-oil and gas campaigners who argued a council’s decision to approve oil drilling in Surrey was illegal.

The decision sparked a furious backlash, with politicians calling it “madness” and warning it would make the country more reliant on foreign energy. Concerns also grew that the court was “trying to become a government.”

Net zero campaigners argued that Surrey County Council was wrong to grant planning permission to UK Oil & Gas plc to build new wells at a site known as ‘Gatwick Gusher’, near the airport, in 2019.

The judges agreed, by a majority of 3 to 2, arguing that in granting the licence, the council should have taken into account the pollution created by homes and businesses when local oil was eventually burned as fuel, e.g. by motorists. .

Anti-oil campaigners celebrate after a landmark Supreme Court ruling that Surrey Council should have considered the full climate impact of burning oil from new wells.

An exploratory wellhead is seen at Horse Hill at a site in Surrey, southern England, in 2015.

Questions and answers Why the dispute? In 2019, Surrey County Council gave oil companies planning permission to drill four wells at Horse Hill, near Gatwick Airport. But local activists challenged the decision in the Supreme Court. They accused the council of failing to take into account the full environmental impact of the wells. In a 3-2 verdict, the judges said the council should have taken into account emissions produced by oil users, for example when motorists burn oil as gasoline or diesel. Why so long? Because the case has made its way through all levels of the British justice system. Extinction Rebellion activist Sarah Finch first sought a judicial review of the council’s decision five years ago. This was rejected by the High Court in 2020 and then by the Court of Appeal in 2021. The case was then taken to the Supreme Court. Now what? Climate campaigners say the ruling could mean other oil, gas and coal projects in the UK will need to be reviewed and potentially challenged in court. Surrey County Council said planning permission for Horse Hill “is still to be determined in due course”. What is at risk? The two main projects are the Whitehaven coal mine in Cumbria, which will produce millions of tonnes of coal that could be used for steel production, and the Rosebank oil field off the coast of Shetland.

The decision puts the odds against the project and others like it that ever receive the go-ahead. Extinction Rebellion campaigner Sarah Finch, who brought the first case in 2020 on behalf of the Weald Action Group, said she was “absolutely delighted”, while Friends of the Earth called it a “stunning victory”.

But energy companies said the decision could have profound implications for North Sea projects, such as the Rosebank, Jackdaw and Cambo fields, and for mining plans, such as the planned Whitehaven coal mine in Cumbria.

The UK offshore fossil fuel industry contributes £30bn to the economy, generated £9bn in tax revenue between 2022 and 2023 and employs more than 220,000 people.

Former Energy Secretary John Redwood said the UK was “shooting itself in the foot”. And he added: ‘I didn’t understand the sentence at all. Using energy produced in the UK will save CO2 compared to importing it from around the world.’

Kwasi Kwarteng, former Business and Energy Secretary, said: ‘Ending the North Sea makes no sense in terms of jobs or energy security. “This is a bad move.”

The industry warned that if carbon emissions have to be taken into account “in the future”, it could be difficult to justify creating new projects.

It could pave the way for environmental activists to unleash a torrent of lawsuits that could force companies to set aside millions for potential legal challenges.

The ruling also renewed concerns about the growing role of the Supreme Court. In 2019, it ruled that Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was unlawful following a case brought by anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller. And last year she said the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was illegal.

Conservative candidate and former Business and Energy Secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “This is a patently ridiculous judgment and yet another example of judicial overreach.” The Supreme Court is trying to become the government.

“We should be governed by democratically elected people and not by unelected judges.”

Two wells already existed at the Surrey site, but UK Oil & Gas has submitted plans to build another four, which it says would produce millions of tonnes of oil over 25 years. Surrey County Council carried out an environmental impact assessment before granting permission.

Activists protested the Horse Hill oil production site in Surrey in November 2021.

In the ruling, Lord Leggatt said it “seems clear to me” that the emissions created by the burning of oil extracted at the site “are effects of the project”. UK Oil & Gas said the ruling was “quite baffling” and “contrary to all previous judgments”.

Sachin Oza of Reabold Resources, an investment firm specializing in onshore and offshore oil and gas projects, said: “The oil that would have been produced will simply be imported.”

The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero said it will “carefully consider the sentence.”

So who are the three judges behind this historic decision?

Lord Leggatt, 66, is the son of former Court of Appeal judge George Leggatt.

He taught and worked in the United States before returning to Britain to work as a lawyer, specializing in commercial law.

Appointed a High Court judge in 2012, his cases included a 2014 ruling that the detention policy adopted by British forces in Afghanistan was illegal under international human rights law. He was promoted to the Court of Appeals in 2018 and then to the Supreme Court in 2020, and has been appointed as the court’s chief diversity and inclusion judge.

Lady Rose, 64, is one of only two Supreme Court judges

Lady Rose is one of only two female judges of the Supreme Court. Vivien Rose attended a north London comprehensive school and has degrees from Oxford and Cambridge.

Now 64, she has spent most of her career in the Government legal service, first as an adviser at the Treasury and then at the Ministry of Defence. She later worked as part of the legal team of the Speaker of the House of Commons.

His first judicial position was in the Competition Appeal Tribunal. She was appointed a judge of the High Court in 2013 and a judge of the Court of Appeal in 2019. She was sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court in 2021.

Lord Kitchin, 69, formally retired from the Supreme Court last year and yesterday’s ruling involved one of his last cases.

He was previously part of the 11-member Supreme Court panel that ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament during disputes over Brexit.

Lord Kitchin studied natural sciences and law at Cambridge and coxswained the winning Cambridge team in the 1975 regatta.

He began working as a lawyer in 1977 and specialized in intellectual property law, and became a High Court judge in 2005, a Court of Appeal judge in 2011 and was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2018.