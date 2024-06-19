ALEX BRUMMER: Why the Bank of England should (but won’t) cut rates today after slaying the inflation dragon with the help of Rishi Sunak

Britain has slain the dragon of inflation and, as the nation prepares to go to the polls, Rishi Sunak can claim economic triumph.

Of course, it is Andrew Bailey, the independent governor of the Bank of England, who has the most claim to this success because it was he who did the most to curb the rise in the cost of living by raising interest rates to 5.25 per cent. and slow down the supply of credit to the financial system.

But Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and the Prime Minister also made significant contributions to returning the inflation rate to the 2 per cent target.

By imposing discipline on public finances, they ensured that shocks to the system caused by the pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine did not take hold.

Andrew Bailey, the independent governor of the Bank of England, has the greatest claim to this success because he was the one who did the most to curb the rise in the cost of living by raising interest rates.

As chancellor, Sunak also reinforced Bailey’s resolve by quietly reminding the Bank, when making excuses for inflation getting out of control, that it had a responsibility to meet the target at all times.

As chancellor, Sunak also strengthened Bailey’s resolve by quietly reminding the Bank, when making excuses for inflation getting out of control, that it had a responsibility to meet the target at all times.

Furthermore, in the face of politically sensitive strikes on the railways, in the NHS and other public services, the Government stood firm, refusing to accept excessive pay rises and, in doing so, preventing the wage-price spiral that doomed Labor governments. from the 1970s.

Now that the target has been met, Bailey and the interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee should vote today to cut the base rate immediately.

However, despite the Bank’s much-vaunted independence – a status granted by the new Blair-Brown Labor government in 1997 to give it power to act for the benefit of households and businesses, rather than the government – ​​it is It is widely accepted that being reluctant to lower rates in the middle of the election campaign.

The Bank of England. The arguments for the Bank of England to cut rates are overwhelming. It would provide an immediate boost to the economy by encouraging more lending to consumers and businesses.

At a time when much of the government apparatus is in ‘purdah’, such a move could be considered too hot a political potato.

But the case for the Bank of England to cut rates is overwhelming.

It would provide an immediate boost to the economy by encouraging more lending to consumers and businesses.

Most significantly, it would signal to financial markets and mortgage lenders that mortgage borrowing costs are trending downward, helping consumers meet monthly payments and giving a much-needed boost to a moribund residential real estate market.

Instead of waiting for the election result, the Bank should act now to give further impetus to the nascent recovery.

We got there! Sunak welcomes fall in inflation

Rishi Sunak yesterday promised fresh tax cuts after inflation fell to its lowest level in three years.

The Consumer Price Index has fallen to the 2 per cent target for the first time since July 2021, easing pressures on the cost of living and paving the way for interest rate cuts.

The Prime Minister, who put the fight against inflation at the center of his economic plans, declared: “We have already achieved it.” And he said a return to economic stability would pave the way for more tax cuts if the Conservatives win next month’s election.

He told LBC Radio: “It’s very good news because the last few years have been really difficult for everyone… But we’ve stuck to a plan, we’ve taken the necessary steps, it wasn’t always easy but we’ve gotten there and the Inflation is back on target. Thanks to that economic stability that we have restored, which was my priority when I got this job, we have now been able to start cutting people’s taxes.

“If I win this election, I want to continue doing more of that.”

The Prime Minister, who put the fight against inflation at the center of his economic plans, declared: “We have already achieved it.”

The Conservative manifesto sets out plans for tax cuts totaling £17.2bn a year, including a 2p cut in National Insurance, the abolition of NI for the self-employed and a guarantee that the state pension will never will be subject to taxes.

Sunak has put the tax divide with the Labor Party at the center of his election campaign. Conservative manifesto sets out plans for tax cuts totaling £17.2bn a year, including a 2p cut to National Insurance, abolition of NI for the self-employed and a guarantee the state pension will never be subject to tax.

Labour’s manifesto includes £8.5bn a year in tax rises, and the Conservatives say the party will need to find an extra £38.5bn just to fund its plans. Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the fall in inflation was “welcome” but added: “Unlike Conservative ministers, I am not going to claim that everything is fine, that the cost of living crisis has finished, because I know that The pressures on family finances remain serious.’

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt suggested the Bank of England should act quickly to ease pressure on homeowners, but the Bank’s monetary policy committee is expected to keep interest rates on hold when it meets today.

The fall in inflation was helped by a sharp reduction in food price increases to 1.7 percent. Food inflation had surpassed 19 percent at the height of the cost of living crisis.

But markets suggest rates will remain at 5.25 percent today. There is only a one in three chance of them being eliminated. Traders say September is the most likely date for a cut.