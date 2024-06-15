Albanian fugitives are hiding in the UK in the same way British criminals did on the Costa del Sol, experts warn

Albanian fugitives are hiding in the UK in the same way British criminals did on the Costa del Sol, experts have warned amid rising extradition cases.

A spate of suspected murderers, rapists and drug traffickers wanted across Europe have appeared before Britain’s extradition court after being found living in the UK.

At least 34 wanted Albanians faced extradition proceedings in 2023.

And already this year, at least 27 alleged Albanian criminals appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court facing extradition for crimes committed in countries including France, Italy, Germany and Greece.

Experts say the fugitives use human smuggling routes to cross the English Channel and are then protected by Albanian criminal syndicates.

Suspected double murderer Ilirian Zeqaj, 51, is at risk of being extradited from Britain for a second time after sneaking into the UK twice and even gaining citizenship under a false name.

And a former head of the National Crime Agency (NCA) said the UK has become a haven for wanted Albanians in the same way the Sunshine Coast was for British fugitives.

Among the fugitives found in Britain is Denis Havalja, nicknamed ‘The Beast’, for the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Albania in 2016.

The 37-year-old was convicted in his homeland and sentenced to five years and four months in prison, but absconded and escaped to Britain after serving less than two years.

A judge will decide on June 18 whether he will be sent back to serve the rest of his sentence.

Suspected double murderer Ilirian Zeqaj, 51, is at risk of being extradited from Britain for a second time after sneaking into the UK twice and even gaining citizenship under a false name.

Zeqaj allegedly shot two men in the Albanian village of Cakran in 1999, but five months later he entered the UK in the back of a lorry and claimed asylum under the name Klemend Zeqaj after falsely telling officials he was a Kosovar refugee.

And despite being one of Albania’s most wanted fugitives, he was granted permanent leave to remain in 2005 and British citizenship the following year.

He has three children, including a daughter studying chemical engineering at Cambridge University, but Albania’s High Court demanded his return after determining that a 2013 acquittal was unsafe.

The fate of Zeqaj, who lives in Hanwell, north-west London, is in the hands of the Home Secretary after a district judge approved his extradition in April.

Zeqaj, who runs a bathroom accessories company, plans to appeal the decision to the High Court.

Tirana State University criminology professor Ervin Karamuco said Britain had become the “Sunshine Coast” for Albanian fugitives, due to the criminal networks already existing there.

“These criminal organizations agree to host wanted Albanians and provide them with new identities and passports as citizens of EU countries such as Romania or Bulgaria,” he said.

“Albanians know that they can remain undetected in the UK for a long time as they will be protected and it will be very difficult for the police to identify them.”

Among those already extradited to an EU nation is Algert Datja, 33, who was sent back to Italy in April to face charges of murder, grievous bodily harm and armed robbery.

His compatriot, Alfred Krrashi, 21, will be sent back to France for alleged drug trafficking after his extradition was approved in April.

Former NCA head of drug intelligence and threats Tony Saggers said many Albanians became skilled smugglers out of necessity under the communist regime that lasted until the early 1990s.

The Kosovo crisis of the late 1990s and Britain’s willingness to accept refugees from the devastated Balkan state were then exploited by thousands of Albanians falsely claiming to be Kosovars fleeing the conflict, he added.

“And unless they committed crimes, most remained in Britain undiscovered and without obvious problems,” he said.

‘However, people follow people, so these 1990s satellite communities continued to grow as more Albanians joined friends and family.

‘These communities are then exploited by Albanian organized crime groups to provide perfect cover to operate in the UK in order to control cocaine markets, establish and maintain cannabis cultivation sites and smuggle even more people; and at the same time invest in our infrastructure to further legitimize the appearance of being here.

‘Some Albanian migrants will arrive to join existing friends and family, others as workers in illicit activities, or both.

“So, because so many people took advantage of the Kosovo refugee crisis and were able to settle here when they normally wouldn’t have been able to, we have created an environment similar to southern Spain, where our criminals are given involuntary cover by the British. in general.

“Albanian GDOs have also established criminal presence and capabilities in Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands, linked to cocaine trafficking opportunities, as ‘gateways’ to Europe.”

Additional reporting by Muhamed Veliu