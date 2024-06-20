Alan Shearer criticizes England attackers after their ‘worrying’ performance against Denmark… and bluntly insists Gareth Southgate is ‘NOT getting the best out of our players’

Alan Shearer attacked England’s attackers after their poor performance forced them to a 1-1 draw with Denmark in their second Euro 2024 group game.

The Three Lions got off to a bright start thanks to Harry Kane’s 18th-minute opener, but Gareth Southgate’s men failed to press their advantage and were forced back by the Danes.

Then, 16 minutes later, Morten Hjulmand brilliantly canceled out Kane’s goal with a superb long-range shot, leaving England deflated and trailing once again.

England struggled to create meaningful opportunities to leave more questions than answers after two disappointing performances at the Euros.

And Newcastle legend Shearer offered his opinion on the game after the match, claiming they lacked energy and guile, before bluntly insisting that Southgate is struggling to get the most out of England’s top stars.

Alan Shearer criticized England players after their 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday

It was a frustrating performance for the Three Lions, with Shearer claiming they had no energy.

“You can see the players lying on their backs; they look absolutely devastated, the England players. There’s no excuse for that,” Shearer said while working as a co-commentator for the BBC.

“It was very poor, it wasn’t good enough, and listening to Kyle Walker’s interview, we’ve all been there as players,” Shearer told the BBC. “Yes, you try to take the positive, and yes, it’s a football tournament, but it’s our job and the coach’s job to analyze what went wrong, and where to start?”

“There was no energy or rhythm in the game. We didn’t fall behind until the last 10 or 15 minutes, we got caught with the ball too many times, too many careless passes and, honestly, Denmark was the better team and deserved to win.

‘I was very poor, I wasn’t good enough. “I wouldn’t say a lack of effort, or a lack of attempt, but there is a lot more to come from those players.”

Shearer analyzed England’s attacking problems and offered a solution to what Southgate should play to get the most out of his front row.

Shearer believes Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon (centre) could be the answer to his problems

Shearer bluntly stated that Southgate is struggling to get the most out of England’s top stars.

“When I hit thirty and lost half a meter of pace, I needed legs around me,” Shearer continued. ‘I needed rhythm around me. He could still hold the ball and head it, he had a good touch and he still scored goals, but the one thing he couldn’t do consistently was run after it. So he needs players in and around him to do that.

‘That’s why I would have (Anthony) Gordon in the team. He has the energy and ability to run after him and get close to him.

“When (Phil) Foden does that, he wants to stand firm and play the number 10 role like Harry Kane does. He (Kane) is a brilliant goalscorer and will always score goals, but what he does lack is that yard and that energy. Someone else can do it with him!

“That’s one of the reasons why I retired from international football: because I couldn’t do it with England or Newcastle.

‘Harry is over thirty years old. In reality, he has never been the fastest. He can still make very good races, but he needs pace around him. That’s why he would have played Gordon.

‘I looked at Jude (Bellingham) tonight, he couldn’t put one foot in front of the other. He couldn’t move forward.

‘I look at Foden on the left. Is it affecting the game? No, there is no chance.

‘I look at (Bukayo) Saka and Kane. I know he achieved his goal. I mentioned in the commentary about running behind, at least when (Ollie) Watkins came in, the defenders were running behind. He was really very poor and it is absolutely worrying.

Shearer claimed Jude Bellingham (left) struggled to advance against the Danes.

‘Let’s use John Stones as an example. How many times do you see him take the ball and run towards midfield or carry the ball on his back and hand it off to the Man City team? He is often brilliant at it. How many times has he done it in both England games? I don’t remember any.

‘How many times do you see Declan Rice take that ball and lunge forward? How many times have you seen him do it in the England shirt in the last two games? None.

‘How many times do you see Foden catch the ball in the middle of the park and turn? Maybe once, when he shot and hit the post.

“Gareth is not getting the best out of the best players at the moment.”

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand also regretted the tactics adopted by Southgate.

When asked about his performance, Ferdinand said: “Average, lacking any kind of direction in my eyes, tactically very below average; I thought tactically we were overshadowed by the Denmark team.”

Phil Foden has struggled to replicate the performances that earned him the Player of the Year award at City.

“You have to give them that respect, they were well trained, tactically superior, they pressured us better, they united us.”

‘I thought England seemed very normal. Our best players, our most decisive players, our best players are at the top of the field and we choose to prepare to defend.

“We have players who are too good to sit back and expect to get through a game. We need to get to the bottom of it: are they being told to do this or are the opposition just forcing the players to do it?