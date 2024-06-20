Akshata Murty ditches multi-million dollar style for an ‘everywoman’ election wardrobe – swapping ‘quiet luxury’ designer clothes for a £34 shirt and £95 jumper from Boden and a Jigsaw dress from last season.

She has been known for her “quiet luxury” style and once stepped out in a pair of JW Anderson slippers that cost almost £600 for the school run.

But Akshata Murty, who is worth more than £500million, cannot be accused of flaunting her wealth during her husband Rishi Sunak’s election campaign.

Instead, the 44-year-old daughter of a self-made billionaire has returned to outfits and rocked British High Street staples, including most recently a colorful £95 Boden jumper.

Her election wardrobe also features a £225 striped midi dress from Jigsaw, which she first wore in October 2023 ahead of the Conservative Party Conference, as well as a £34 Boden shirt which originally debuted in May 2023.

The mother-of-two has previously been known for wearing designer ensembles that, according to leading fashion experts, would have given Jackie Kennedy a run for her money.

On Wednesday, Murty, dubbed Britain’s “first lady”, opted for a vibrant checkered “crew neck jumper” from Boden, priced at £95.

She teamed the colorful garment with a pair of wide-leg jeans and worn-out trainers as she joined the wives of Jeremy Hunt and James Cleverly on the general election campaign.

Murty met Lucia Hunt, the Chancellor’s wife, and Susie Cleverly, the Home Secretary’s wife, in the village of Fordham, Cambridgeshire.

The trio was also joined by Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, the local Conservative candidate, as they handed out campaign leaflets and spoke to residents.

Last week, Murty continued her low-key dressing by re-wearing a £225 striped midi dress from Jigsaw while touring Shinewater Primary School in Eastbourne.

Meanwhile, when attending a Conservative general election campaign event in Stanmore, London, in May, the Prime Minister’s wife opted to once again show her love for new clothes.

Appearing alongside her husband, Mrs Murty wore a loose-fitting embroidered shirt from Boden, which currently costs £34 but was originally priced at £85, which she first wore in May 2023 when she hosted a Grand Coronation Luncheon at the outside Downing Street.

The stylish long-sleeved garment was adorned with love hearts and featured modern white and blue stripes.

Dear Designer, Murthy has already turned heads with her high-end wardrobe. In December 2020, the IT heiress wore a new pair of £445 Gucci sneakers, a REDValentino leather and shearling coat that cost £1,630 and a leather skirt worth more than £1,000, for a date night with her husband in luxurious Mayfair, pictured.

Murthy, who owns a £430m stake in the IT business of his father, Indian tech billionaire Narayana Murthy, previously attracted attention with his high-end wardrobe.

In February 2023, Murty proved that even his loungewear is stylish when he stepped out in a pair of JW Anderson slippers costing almost £600 outside Downing Street.

She wrapped up in a chic all-black ensemble that included textured leggings and a lined leather jacket as she rode home in the car after what appeared to be a school run.

The billionaire’s daughter, whose wardrobe often includes luxury items, sported a pair of JW Anderson chain-detailed slippers on her feet.

The £570 suede slippers, lined with sheepskin, are a little sturdier than the average pair of house shoes, with a durable rubber sole.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are joined by their daughters Krishna and Anoushka and their dog Nova as they host a grand coronation lunch outside Downing Street on May 7, 2023.

In July 2023, Murty was named Britain’s best dressed person and compared to Jackie Kennedy-Onassis.

The businesswoman and fashion designer appears on the list compiled by Tatler magazine along with people such as Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and actor Bill Nighy.

Chandler Tregaskes, Tatler style editor, said: “Her flow of ‘It’ outfits would have given Jackie Kennedy a run for her money…

“Ms Sunak is a shining example of today’s diplomatically decadent dressing that steals the show.”

Murty attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles and founded her fashion brand Akshata Designs.