Airlines tell holidaymakers to arrive THREE hours early for flights from Birmingham Airport – Travel chaos continues amid fury over 100ml liquid rule. U-turn with long lines at security

Airlines have told holidaymakers to arrive for their flight three hours early from Birmingham airport as huge queues continue to cause chaos.

EasyJet passengers have been advised to arrive an hour later than if they were traveling from another British airport following the disruption which began a week ago.

He saw long queues snaking outside the airport amid confusion over a U-turn on the 100ml liquid rules.

This week, angry passengers were left waiting outside in the rain as they spent hours going through security.

The Government has temporarily reintroduced rules preventing people from traveling with liquids greater than 100ml in hand luggage until further notice.

Airport boss Nick Barton, who earns £700,000 a year, was criticized this week for blaming passengers for the chaos for not following baggage rules.

Are you stuck in queues? Email matt.strudwick@mailonline.co.uk

Airlines today told tourists to arrive for their flight three hours early from Birmingham airport as huge queues continue to cause chaos.

EasyJet passengers have been advised to arrive an hour earlier than their departure time after disruptions began a week ago when long queues snaked outside the airport.

In a post on delays and facilitate registration.’

The airline has insisted the advice is not related to the 100ml liquid limit, The Telegraph reported.

It comes as airports criticized the Government over a U-turn on liquids rules after some airports, including Birmingham, had installed new 3D scanners.

It should have meant the rules were changed on June 1 so passengers could take liquids up to two liters in their hand luggage.

The rules were expected to change at the beginning of June, but companies including Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester were allowed to miss the latest deadline to install them after several logistical challenges.

Some airports that had installed the new technology had already eliminated the 100 ml of liquid rule.

Birmingham Airport had been ordered to maintain the 100ml rule while it awaited regulatory approval which had been installed on its new £60m security screening room.

But last Friday, the Department for Transport (DfT) unexpectedly announced that they would have to comply once again.

Airport boss Nick Barton, who earns £700,000 a year, was criticized this week for blaming passengers for the chaos for not following baggage rules.

This week, angry passengers were left waiting outside in the rain as they spent hours going through security.

Huge queues at Birmingham Airport continue to cause chaos for passengers on Monday morning

Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators Association, said the DfT’s “surprise” announcement “came to us with very little time to react”.

He said this “created uncertainty for passengers just as airports enter their busiest period.”

“It has also put airport operators in a difficult position, with very limited time to prepare for the additional staffing and expanded resources this will require, and no clear idea of ​​when this issue will be resolved,” he added.

‘All airports are investing hundreds of millions of pounds to implement this huge program of government-mandated technology and program upgrades with equipment and processes to meet their requirements.

“We ask all passengers to be patient with us and ensure that liquids are carried in containers no larger than 100ml, until instructed otherwise.”

Birmingham Airport’s managing director, Mr Barton, appeared to blame passengers for the delays by failing to comply with baggage rules.

“A non-compliant bag with liquids larger than 100ml can add up to 20 minutes to each passenger’s journey through security,” he said.

Barton said the situation was “not what we had planned” and that a pre-screening center would be set up next week to ease queues.

He said there were problems with bedding after the multi-million pound security lounge opened, with passengers forced to wait in queues leaving the terminal to go through security.

Barton told the BBC: “Since we opened our new security area, and despite being one of the first UK airports to comply, we have been limited in the use of our multi-million pound equipment due to a pending regulatory restriction, which It means that we had to limit liquids to 100 ml.

‘Despite the 100ml rule still in place, we continually have non-compliant bags for liquids that exceed the permitted amount, which has caused inefficiencies in our team and led to long queues for customers.

“It is now imperative that all customers comply with the national standard to ensure a smoother and easier transition through the airport.”

On Sunday, inside sources claimed that the queues currently seen at the airport could last for months and that the airport is “understaffed”, leaving employees “overworked” and “struggling”.

Long queues outside Birmingham Airport can be seen on Sunday in a video posted on X

Furious passengers have waited hours to get through security after the government temporarily reintroduced rules preventing people from traveling with liquids exceeding 100ml in their hand luggage until further notice.

Huge queues have been seen outside the terminal, snaking around the side of the building.

The disruptions began on Thursday when long queues formed amid confusion over new rules for 100ml liquids and 3D luggage scanners.

The problem was originally believed to be due to staff shortages and the time it had taken to complete the upgrade to the new security hall, with the source adding that the airport should have hired additional security staff to combat these issues.

In response, airport bosses said an “ongoing recruitment campaign for security officers” is underway, adding that missed or delayed flights are “not necessarily” their fault.

The problems began on Thursday, when long queues formed as new rules for transporting liquids caused confusion among passengers.

The chaos did not abate, as on Friday and over the weekend people arrived three hours early for their flights, but still found themselves stuck in long lines at security.

Birmingham Airport said in a statement that, along with security delays due to new technology, “ongoing construction work on site” has added to the “usual busy morning” as customers have waited in “long, narrow queues.”

Are you stuck in queues? Email matt.strudwick@mailonline.co.uk