Airplane passengers are increasingly risking their lives by returning to rescue their suitcases during evacuations, air chiefs have warned.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) drew attention to the safety risks at a recent meeting of airline bosses.

Some deaths in the crash landing of the Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet in 2019 are understood to have been partly attributed to passengers breaking rules and blocking the aisle while trying to retrieve their bags.

Forty-one people died in the fire when the plane landed at Sheremetyevo, Moscow’s international business airport, after being struck by lightning.

While regulators require airlines to conduct test evacuations to ensure a plane can be evacuated within 90 seconds, the reality can be very different, as passengers search overhead lockers for their belongings before leaving the plane.

LAS VEGAS 2015: Passengers fleeing British Airways Boeing plane with their luggage

MOSCOW 2019: Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet plane crashed in 2019. The plane had registration RA-89098

Nick Careen, IATA’s head of security and operations, said mobile phone footage increasingly shows people clutching their bags as they descend evacuation slides.

He said The Telegraph: ‘Unfortunately, fines never work. Although this is a global standard and a requirement on all flights, it will most likely still be a challenge.

‘The only way is to explain that there is a good reason for this and that it is for your own benefit. “We need to educate the customer about why the regulations exist.”

Most of the time, Careen said bowel movements go “very well,” but examples of improper bowel movements are becoming more common.

MOSCOW 2019: A tower of smoke rises above the Russian-made plane that burst into flames Sunday afternoon in the country’s capital.

MOSCOW 2019: Russian plane exploded in a fireball while making an emergency landing at Moscow’s main international airport

In 2015, British Airways passengers were filmed dragging their suitcases away from a plane that had caught fire in Las Vegas.

Last September, almost all the passengers who escaped from an Air China plane that landed in Singapore with its engine on fire took their belongings.

Airlines could be partly to blame for the problem, having introduced charges for checked baggage two decades ago, The Telegraph said.

As a result, more and more passengers have chosen to carry carry-on luggage that can be carried in the airplane cabin to save money.