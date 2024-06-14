After a tumultuous European election that saw a shift to the right, which G7 leader is not extinct?

After a tumultuous European election for Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, they found themselves at the G7 among leaders whose popularity had declined.

However, there is one exception and it is the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. After a European election in which her party made huge gains, Meloni was the only politician with something to brag about.

As the graph below shows, six of the seven have been labeled outgoing ducks. In the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak trails the Labor Party in the polls by more than 20 points despite a political blitz.

Elsewhere in Europe, Scholz’s party suffered its worst result in a century. Meanwhile, Macron was humiliated by the strong performance of the French far right.

On the other side of the pond, Canadian Justin Trudeau is behind in the polls. While President Joe Biden, 81, faces questions about his fitness to serve.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is facing calls from his own party to resign over his handling of a funding scandal.

It looks like Meloni could teach his fellow world leaders a thing or two about how to be a popular leader.

Labor could leave Ukraine in the lurch, says Rishi Sunak

By Martin Beckford

A Labor government would risk leaving Ukraine in the lurch if it fails to match the Tories’ defense spending plans, Rishi Sunak warned last night.

The Prime Minister said Sir Keir Starmer could not offer the same guarantee of future military support as he was able to offer President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He spoke yesterday at the G7 summit in southern Italy, where he had a one-on-one meeting with Zelensky, and where he and his fellow Western leaders agreed on a pioneering plan to lend $50 billion to Ukraine, secured against interest accrued on the frozen Russian center. banking assets.

Sunak said it was “a demonstration that the G7 is prepared to do whatever it takes” and that he is one of those “around the table who are increasing defense investment”. “Keir Starmer can’t say he would do the same.”

Sunak, who was criticized for leaving recent D-Day commemorations in northern France early to film a TV interview, denied being snubbed for bilateral summit meetings, explaining: “You can have a lot of meetings with people on the sidelines.” of things and that’s exactly what I’ve been doing.’

One person who seemed glad to see Sunak was Italian leader and G7 host Giorgia Meloni, who has become something of an ally. She greeted the prime minister with a kiss.

The Prime Minister said Craig Williams’ (pictured) actions in placing the £100 bet with a bookmaker on May 19 were “very disappointing”.

YouTuber Niko Omilana’s name (pictured), who ran for London mayor three years ago, is on the ballot as an independent.

The prime minister, dismayed by the electoral bet on aid

By Martin Beckford

Rishi Sunak last night expressed his dismay that a close associate had placed a bet on the election date three days before it was called.

The Prime Minister said Craig Williams’ actions in placing the £100 bet at a bookmaker on May 19 were “very disappointing”.

But he refused to say whether his parliamentary private secretary had been at any of the top-secret meetings where election day was decided. And he did not say whether he would repudiate Williams as the Conservative candidate for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, citing a Gambling Commission investigation.

Sunak said: “It’s very disappointing news and you will have seen that Craig Williams has said it was a huge error of judgement.” He added: “I’m sure he will understand that it would not be appropriate for me to comment while the investigation is ongoing.”

Williams, who previously apologized in an interview with the BBC, would have won £500 at odds of 5/1.

YouTuber on 11 electoral ballots

By Martin Beckford

An internet prankster has apparently been registered to stand as a general election candidate in 11 constituencies, including Rishi Sunak’s seat.

The name of YouTuber Niko Omilana, who ran for mayor of London three years ago, appears on the ballot as an independent, but it is not clear if this is the same candidate or others who have legally changed their names.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said it was “in contact with the relevant authorities”.