Adult ADHD Cases Are On The Rise: Here Are Four Signs YOU Might Have It

The stereotype may be that attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is only for “naughty boys.” But the number of adults seeking a diagnosis is increasing, and about half are women.

It was the second most viewed health condition on the NHS website last year, with celebrities such as Lily Allen sharing that they recently realized they had the condition.

If you think you might have ADHD, here are some things to look out for…

Singer Lily Allen is one of several celebrities who have recently said they have ADHD.

Do you often get distracted?

When you hear the term ADHD, you may immediately think of hyperactive and impulsive behavior. However, that type only accounts for 15 per cent of cases, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.

Between 20 and 30 percent of cases are “inattentive” ADHD, the most common type among women, which affects concentration, organization and memory. This could lead to inattention, forgetfulness, and careless errors. The hyperactive/impulsive type could mean that you cannot sit still, seem to act without thinking, and are constantly moving, talking, or interrupting.

Do you regularly forget your appointments or arrive late to meetings? Do you lose things in the house? How often do you feel restless or restless?

If the answer to these questions is all the time, or very often, then you may be on the ADHD spectrum.

ARE YOUR RELATIONSHIPS SUFFERING?

Adults with ADHD may find that it affects every aspect of their life, causing them to have trouble managing time, following instructions, completing tasks, and coping with stress. But a diagnosis in adulthood is only made if your symptoms have at least a moderate effect on several different areas of your life, for example, if you perform poorly at work or in education, drive dangerously, or if you have difficulties making or keeping friends or sustaining a relationship.

It’s normal to procrastinate sometimes, but if at work you find that you often or always delay starting important tasks that require a lot of thought, then that could be a symptom of ADHD.

IS YOUR PERIOD A Clue?

Your period can change how your ADHD affects you. Studies have found that the first two weeks of the menstrual cycle, beginning with the first day of your period, are easier for women with ADHD, due to an increase in levels of estrogen, a hormone that affects brain chemicals. necessary for emotional regulation. and organizational skills.

However, at the end of the cycle, progesterone increases, which reduces the beneficial effects of estrogen on the brain, and it is thought that it could also decrease the effectiveness of ADHD medications.

The menopause can also aggravate existing problems and Priory, a leading independent mental health care provider, says it is seeing more women than ever with symptoms in their 40s and 50s. Pre-existing restlessness, mood swings, irritability, and extreme impatience may be exacerbated by decreased estrogen levels during menopause.

Studies have shown that cognitive behavioral therapy can help with ADHD symptoms in adults

HAVE YOU ALWAYS FELT LIKE THIS?

The current consensus is that ADHD may not first develop in adults, so if your problems with concentration and organization have only arisen later in life, or during a period of depression or stress, they may not be the cause. result of ADHD. According to NHS guidelines, a diagnosis cannot be confirmed unless symptoms have been present since childhood.

The first step is to consult your GP, who will be able to refer you for a specialist assessment. This may involve a physical examination, to rule out other conditions, and a series of interviews.

Unlike children, for adults medication is usually the first treatment offered, according to the NHS, but studies have shown that cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), group therapy and individualized counseling can also help. .