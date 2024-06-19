Adrian Dunbar earns rave reviews for his role in Kiss Me, Kate, which is hailed as a “glorious, hot summer hit”, while The Line Of Duty star is praised for his singing talent.

Adrian Dunbar has earned rave reviews for his role in the new stage production Kiss Me, Kate, now playing at The Barbican.

The Line of Duty actor, 65, has been praised for “being able to sing” on the “glorious, red-hot summer hit” which features music by American songwriter and songwriter Cole Porter.

It’s a play-within-a-play farce that centers on a divorced couple of warring actors, Fred Graham, played by Adrian, and Lilli Vanessi (Stephanie J. Block), who reunite in the musical variation of The Taming of the Shrew. Shakespeare. .

The couple, in new relationships, slowly realize their feelings for each other as the show descends into chaos.

The Telegraph They were very impressed and gave it four out of five stars, with critic Marianka Swain writing: ‘Mother of God! Adrian Dunbar really knows how to sing!

Adrian Dunbar has earned rave reviews for his role in the new stage production Kiss Me, Kate, now playing at The Barbican.

It’s a play-within-a-play farce that centers on a divorced couple of warring actors, Fred Graham, played by Adrian, and Lilli Vanessi (Stephanie J. Block), who reunite in the musical variation of The Taming of the Shrew. Shakespeare.

‘I would freely admit that he acquits himself well in this glorious Golden Age show. This cleverly adapted classic show has all the makings of a hot summer hit.’

The Guardian They were equally enthusiastic in their four-star review which also called it an “exhilarating revival”, but were less positive about Adrian’s singing.

David Jays wrote: ‘Dunbar has some graceful moves and biting lyrics. Vocally it is, shall we say, a brave casting for a role often played by operatic baritones, less than a prodigy against the rich-voiced Block.

‘Few could match his pugilistic coloratura or the fiery brilliance of his solo I Hate Men.

The independent they called it a “supremely silly night of summer escapism” and a “perfectly tuned revival” as they also did the same by awarding four stars.

Tim Bano wrote: “It’s becoming something of a formula: Cole Porter’s musical plus a couple of big stars, plus a lavish set, equals lovely summer escapism at the Barbican.”

“Even if it doesn’t reach the same heights as Anything Goes (that was a better production of a better show), this is still an extremely charming and extremely silly way to spend a summer afternoon.”

Elsewhere, The times wrote: ‘This play-within-a-play version of The Taming of the Shrew at the Barbican is admirably witty, and the Line of Duty star exhibits a comic touch!’

The Line of Duty actor, 65, has been praised for “being able to sing” on the “glorious, red-hot summer hit” which features music by American songwriter and songwriter Cole Porter.

The Telegraph was very impressed and gave it four out of five stars, with critic Marianka Swain writing: ‘Mother of God! Adrian Dunbar really knows how to sing!’

The show centers on a 1940s production of Shakespeare’s Italian comedy, The Taming of the Shrew, which goes awry when the sex war on stage spills backstage, consuming protagonist Fred (Dunbar) and his ex-wife Lilli. (Block).

They called Adrian’s casting “unorthodox”, but said in terms of his singing that he “does not disgrace himself”.

The Daily Mail’s Patrick Marmion called it a “sexy, daring revival.”

He said: “Premiering last night in London, Bartlett Sher’s revival, starring Line Of Duty’s unlikely heartthrob Adrian Dunbar and Broadway diva Stephanie J Block, is a candy store of great songs, steamy dances, clever jokes and glorious characters”.

About Adrian’s singing he added: ‘Luciano Pavarotti, it is not. But Dunbar’s Fred has a nice resonant baritone, with a touch of Ulster nasality for extra vibrato.

“And he also has a great nose for comedy, with a playful touch of Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Larry David.”

The evening standard They were less positive about the production and gave it three stars in their review.

Nick Curtis said: “Call it magic or call it dynamism, the mysterious ingredient that makes a show really sing is missing from Bartlett Sher’s revival of the Cole Porter classic.

‘A musical about a warring couple that stages a musical version of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew (itself a play within a play about a warring couple), this self-referential love letter to show business is structurally complex but it should be effervescent and light.

“Here it’s solid, useful, but boring, thanks in part to the lack of chemistry between the leads.”

Veteran star Adrian, who plays tough cop Ted Hastings in the BBC1 soap, is the first to admit he is “not a dancer” but has dedicated himself to learning the routines needed for the production of Cole’s Broadway classic Porter reinvented for a new version. audience.

Adrian admitted that he has been bothering his managers for years in a bid to land a role in a musical and fulfill a lifelong ambition.

He said: “I have lobbied my agents over the years but they never took me seriously.”

And he admitted there were a lot of nerves leading up to opening night, adding: “It’s very, very exciting and scary.”

But everyone tells me everything will be fine. So I have to realize that and get on with the job.”

Adrian, who also stars in ITV drama Ridley, said he regrets not pursuing his passion for musical theater more, saying he ended up being consumed by hard-hitting TV roles.

She left school at 15 and went to work in a factory, before auditioning for the Guildhall School of Music & Drama, part of the Barbican complex, where she again starred in Kiss Me, Kate for its 15 weeks.

On musical theatre, he said: ‘We did the first production of Merrily We Roll Along at the Guildhall (in 1983), a very good production which transferred to the West End.

‘I wish I’d had the opportunity to do a bit more of that. And then I forgot about it because I was from Northern Ireland, there was a lot of dark stuff going on, a lot of heavy television, a lot of heavy theatre, so my theater life was that way.

The Independent called it a “supremely silly night of summer escapism” and a “perfectly tuned revival” as they also followed suit by awarding four stars.

The Evening Standard, however, was less positive about the production, giving it three stars in its review.

‘And then I forgot about music and musicals. “It’s really nice that this is happening at this time in my life.”

Despite his move to the stage, a possible return to his most iconic role in Line of Duty would still be enormously tempting.

The final sixth series aired in May 2021, but fans are desperate for more and Adrian hopes to one day reunite with his co-stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure to film a seventh installment.

He recently told The Times: ‘We all want him to come back. We don’t want to go back when we are in wheelchairs. Ted Hastings with a Zimmer frame.

For tickets visit KissMeKateMusical.com