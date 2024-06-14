Adorable 8-Year-Old Girl Dies on SkyWest Flight from Missouri to Chicago While on Vacation with Her Parents and Brother

According to authorities, an eight-year-old girl died after suffering a medical emergency aboard a commercial flight.

SkyWest Flight 5121, operated in partnership with United Airlines, took off from Joplin, Missouri, at 6 a.m. Thursday and was headed to Chicago when it diverted to Peoria, Illinois, about 45 minutes after takeoff.

Authorities said the girl, identified as Sydney Weston, became ill and then became unresponsive and the flight was forced to make an emergency landing.

“His family immediately notified flight personnel of his condition and they quickly began rendering aid,” the coroner said.

First responders found the girl at General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport after the plane landed, but the girl was not breathing and had no pulse, according to the coroner’s office.

His maternal grandmother, Teri Carlson, posted a tribute on Facebook, where people have left their condolences.

Sydney was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 8am, despite “aggressive resuscitation efforts”.

The autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Sydney, from Carl Junction, Missouri, was traveling with her parents Whitney and Dan and her older brother Evan.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office said: “When the plane landed, deputies, AMT personnel and Air National Guard fire personnel immediately met the 8-year-old girl and began taking life-saving measures. “.

‘The girl was transported to a local hospital by AMT where she was sadly pronounced deceased.

“Please keep the child’s family and everyone who was involved in this traumatic experience in your thoughts and prayers.”

The flight was operated by SkyWest, which operates through partnerships with United, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

A SkyWest spokesperson said: “We appreciate the efforts of our crew members who responded quickly to assist and the medical staff who received the aircraft.”

Flight 5121 took off again for Chicago before 1:00 pm Thursday.

One person said: “She was a treasure… but she’s not real yet.” I don’t know if she ever will be. My love and hugs are with you all.’

Another person added: ‘What a pretty little light. My heart is so broken for you and your family.