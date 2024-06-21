Adam Peaty hints he could start a family with girlfriend Holly Ramsay and reveals how his grueling training ‘ruined relationships’ after splitting from his ex and battling alcoholism.

Adam Peaty has hinted at starting a family with girlfriend Holly Ramsay in a candid new interview.

The Olympic swimmer, 29, who recently celebrated his first anniversary with TV chef Gordon’s daughter, 24, opened up about the future and his past after revealing battles with alcoholism and depression.

speaking to Men’s Health UK Adam, who already shares three-year-old son George with ex Eirianedd Munro, recalled how sport “destroyed him” and he left “crying every day” and “not wanting to look at a pool”, turning to drink and The party as a way of escape.

When asked why he didn’t quit the sport completely when he was at his lowest point, he said: “I was about to give up everything.” Why would he come back? Pride? It took him a while to find the answer.

“But I wanted to teach (my son) George and any other children I have in the future that you don’t give up when things get tough or the world feels like it’s against you. You give up when the time is right. I can handle it.” the losses, but I can’t repent. Regret would eat up any man inside.

Adam and Eirinaedd, who split in 2022, originally found their three-year relationship under scrutiny when he made headlines after almost kissing Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones during a routine in 2021.

He later began dating Holly after meeting her while on the BBC show and still in a relationship, saying his support network is now “excellent” and that it has taken him a long time to “get it right”.

‘From the people at Aquatics GB, the people I surround myself with every day, the people I see on Sundays at church, my family, Holly. “They are an incredible team and it has taken a long time to get it right.”

Adam spoke about the devastating consequences he has faced as a result of his grueling training and bid for Olympic glory.

‘That mentality has given me medals, but it has cost me… Medals are the coldest thing you get because in the pursuit of greatness, you destroy relationships.’

He continued: ‘People will tell you there is a choice, but there is no choice; It’s win or lose. I have to be willing to do everything possible to achieve victory. Most of the time I have to be selfish to achieve the goals I pursue.”

Adam also addressed his recent problems with alcoholism and depression and said it had only been a year since he “started to confront” what he had been going through.

‘The answers couldn’t be found in a nightclub, nor in some of the things I had been doing. It had to be found in real responsibility, in hard and deep conversations with the people around me.”

He recalled how he was “destroyed” by the sport and would leave “crying every day” and “not wanting to look at a pool”, turning to drinking and partying as an escape.

Adam already shares his three-year-old son George with his ex Eirianedd Munro (pictured as a family in 2021)

Before adding: ‘It takes a lot of maturity to look in the mirror and admit that your behavior is not acceptable.’

Adam met Eirianedd on Tinder in 2019 while training at Loughborough, where she was a student, and their son George was born in September 2020.

But they had a bitter split in August 2022 and he revealed he had suffered “three years of hell”, covering his time with her.

Following her revelation, Eirianedd told how she had forgiven and moved away from Adam, who had struggled with depression and alcoholism.

She told MailOnline: “I have chosen to forgive and move on – anything other than that is of no use to my, my son’s and our family’s wellbeing.”

Announcing the news of their split via social media in 2022, Adam wrote: ‘Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down. My only interest is the well-being of our family at this difficult time.’

Eirianedd took to her own social media to announce the split, predicting she would face an “incredibly difficult” future.

The split marked another case of the doomed ‘Strictly Curse’ striking once again and making Adam the The latest in a long line of celebrities whose relationships ended during or after the dance show.

Adam also revealed how Holly’s famous dad Gordon helped pull him out of his “deep, dark hole.”

Adam rediscovered his passion for swimming and in April qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning the British men’s 100m breaststroke title with his fastest time since 2021 (Holly presented him with his medal).

Of his new relationship with the loudmouth chef, Adam said: “He’s an incredible energy to be around and an incredible person to have that guidance from him.”

But the swimmer’s brother James Peaty insisted the split was not due to his brother’s appearance on the hit BBC dance show, insisting: “He was on it over a year ago.” It has nothing to do with Strictly.’

Narration Sunday weather The famous chef has become a mentor and role model, whom he admires for his “relentless pursuit” and how he has managed to “reach the highest levels of his industry.”

The full interview with Adam Peaty is now available to Men’s Health Squad members on the Men’s Health app, while the magazine goes on sale from June 25.

Of his new relationship with the loudmouth chef, Adam told The Sunday Times: “He’s an incredible energy to be around and an incredible person to receive that guidance.”

‘Gordon has a great performance. He worked his way to the highest levels of his industry and works in a place where there are no bulls.

‘I take advantage of a lot from that and the professionalism he has every day with a relentless search.

“So when I see that, I think, ‘Yeah, why can’t I work like that?’ Why can’t I do this every day? Why do I have to be so emotionally involved with things?”

He added that watching Gordon work at his job inspired him to change his own way and approach to swimming.

