‘Active shooter’ goes on bloodthirsty rampage by shooting TEN people at popular water park

Chaos erupted at a Detroit-area water park after a gunman opened fire on children, wounding at least five people around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Gunshots were heard at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Spencer Park, Rochester Hills, and the local police department described it as “an active shooter situation.”

“We had an active shooter in the Auburn splash zone in Rochester Hills. That is still an active crime scene and we potentially have the suspect nearby, but for the time being we are asking people to stay away from the area. “We have numerous injured victims,” ​​the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Huber confirmed that The Detroit News that at least five people had been shot. “We still don’t know much,” Huber admitted, revealing that the number of victims could be even higher.

Possibly up to eight people have been shot. Among the victims are children and adults.

‘It appears the individual stopped, exited a vehicle, approached the splash pad, opened fire, reloaded, opened fire, reloaded. And then he left.

‘It seems very random with no connectivity between the victims.

The gunman is believed to be hiding in a nearby home less than half a mile from the splash pad. Police are working to obtain a warrant to access the property.

No description of the shooter has been released, but police believe they have him cornered.

Oakland County police quickly sprang into action and blocked off surrounding streets.