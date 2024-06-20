Acid attacks increase by a staggering 75 percent in just one year, and only a small fraction of cases lead to criminal charges.

Acid attack crimes rose by 75 per cent last year, shocking new figures show.

Official law enforcement data revealed that hundreds more victims were attacked last year, but only a small fraction of the cases led to criminal charges.

Research by the charity Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) identified 1,244 corrosive-related crimes in 2023, compared to 710 the previous year.

A Freedom of Information request sent to all UK police forces revealed that more than a third of the crimes were physical assaults, with the remainder relating to threats of acid attacks, transporting corrosives and other serious crimes such as rape or robbery with corrosives. .

It is the second consecutive year that violations have increased, following a 69 percent increase in 2022.

Jaf Shah, chief executive of ASTI, said: “Our new data shows that acid violence is a growing problem in our country, and women are increasingly at risk.”

Despite the alarming increase, only eight percent of cases result in charges, and almost a third (32%) of cases do not progress due to a lack of support for victims.

The charity found that women make up half of all targeted victims.

Northumbria Police recorded the highest number of offences, followed by the Metropolitan Police.

‘With a new Government soon in place, we call on our leaders to take urgent action and put an end to these heinous crimes that leave victims scarred forever.

‘The incoming government should increase funding for prevention initiatives and address the factors that facilitate acid attacks and violent crime more generally in the UK: socio-economic inequality and deprivation and a lack of opportunities for young people.

“Furthermore, while there are laws restricting access to corrosive substances, the increasing number of crimes shows that the government and businesses must strengthen enforcement of these regulations and do more to prevent corrosive substances from being used as weapons to cause harm. devastating.”