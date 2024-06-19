Achtung! Weak beer will be banned from England’s second match against Denmark, but Frankfurt police classify match as ‘high risk’

England’s clash against Denmark at Euro 2024 tonight has been classified as “high risk” by Frankfurt police.

But the sale of highly concentrated alcohol will not be banned in the Waldstadion, which has a capacity of 47,000 people.

Officers’ priority would be to “de-escalate” any potential issues and use a “communicative approach.”

A police spokesman said: ‘We have this city under control. We assume that in Frankfurt there will be a large number of fans of both teams, even without tickets.’

The sale of highly concentrated alcohol will not be banned in the Waldstadion, with capacity for 47,000 people (File image)

England fans in Frankfurt, Germany. England will play tonight against Denmark in their second Euro 2024

“The Hesse police (the Frankfurt state police) are very well prepared both in terms of the number of officers deployed and their modern equipment.”

‘Our security concept provides for a gradual approach that allows us to respond appropriately to all scenarios. Firstly, we focus on a communicative and tension-reducing approach.’

Only a larger 2.8 per cent was on sale at Gelsenkirchen’s Arena AufSchalke last week for England’s 1-0 victory over Serbia, at the insistence of local police.

Violence broke out in the city center before the match when fans from England and Serbia clashed in a bar hosting Serbian supporters.