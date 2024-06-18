A woman who went to hospital with “severe” menstrual cramps is shocked to discover she is eight months PREGNANT and in labour, just hours before giving birth to a baby girl.

An influencer who went to the hospital for stomach pains was shocked to learn that she was eight months pregnant and in labor.

Carolina Yesenia Figueroa, a social media star from Hermosillo, Mexico, who goes by Yess online, decided to go to the emergency room after suffering “intense” cramps for two days in a row.

But the online sensation was left completely shocked when doctors told her that not only was she pregnant, she was actually about to give birth.

Yess explained to NeedToKnow recently that she didn’t experience any pregnancy symptoms or develop a belly, and she’s always had irregular periods, so she had no idea she was preparing to welcome a baby.

But just 15 hours after arriving at the hospital, she gave birth to her beloved daughter Renata.

An influencer who went to the hospital for stomach pains was shocked to learn that she was eight months pregnant and in labor.

Yess Figueroa, from Hermosillo, Mexico, decided to go to the emergency room after suffering ‘intense’ cramps for two days in a row. She is seen when she was eight months pregnant.

She was shocked when doctors told her that not only was she pregnant, but she was actually about to give birth. She is seen on the left at five months pregnant and on the right at six months pregnant.

Yess (seen when she was seven months pregnant) recently explained to NeedToKnow that she didn’t experience any pregnancy symptoms or develop a belly, and that she’s always had irregular periods, so she had no idea she was preparing to welcome her baby. a baby

“I started to feel intense cramps, which is not unusual for me since I have always been irregular,” he explained.

‘When my period is about to arrive, I get a lot of cramps. The difference this time was that I had been having cramps for two days and I hadn’t gotten my period.

‘I started to worry. On the third day, the pain was intense. It was early in the morning, around 4 a.m., I got up and told my parents, “I can’t take it anymore.”

Yess said her mom and dad convinced her to go to the hospital, where doctors began running tests.

When she told them where her pain was, one of the medical professionals decided to do an ultrasound and they couldn’t believe what they found.

“My belly wasn’t big or anything, so when the doctor put the device on me, she was silent and just stared,” he recalled.

“She said, ‘Wait here, I’m going to find another doctor.'” Sure enough, two doctors came and did the same thing, they just looked at the screen.

‘So they said, ‘Let’s find another doctor to be safe.’ I’m not lying when I say there were about eight doctors crammed into that small emergency room, some here, some there, all staring at the screen in complete silence.’

But just 15 hours after arriving at the hospital, she gave birth to her beloved daughter Renata (recently seen together)

“My belly wasn’t big or anything, so when the doctor put the device on me, she was silent and just stared,” he recalled.

Yess couldn’t see what was on the screen; Worried, she asked what was happening.

That’s when a doctor told her: ‘You’re pregnant. And you are very pregnant, your baby is ready to be born.

The influencer was stunned. She said: “It’s one thing to be told, ‘You’re pregnant,’ you process it and you have nine months to get used to it.”

“But to be told, ‘You’re pregnant and your baby is ready to be born,’ was a huge shock.”

But Yess said she calmed down when she heard her baby’s heartbeat for the first time.

“I was scared, honestly, but hearing those loud heartbeats was what kept me calm,” she gushed.

Yess couldn’t see what was on the screen; Worried, she asked what was happening. That’s when a doctor told her: ‘You’re pregnant. And your baby is ready to come’

She described it as a “huge shock” and admitted she was “scared,” but hearing her daughter’s heartbeat calmed her.

The influencer had what is called a cryptic or stealth pregnancy, which occurs when the person does not have symptoms of pregnancy or confuses the symptoms with something else.

Yess was taken by ambulance to a local maternity unit, where she gave birth to her daughter.

The influencer had what is called a cryptic or stealth pregnancy, which occurs when the person does not have symptoms of pregnancy or confuses the symptoms with something else.

Only one in every 2,500 pregnancies goes unnoticed until delivery.

Yess recently spoke about the shocking experience with her tens of thousands of TikTok followers in hopes of helping others.

‘I can definitely tell you that sharing this spontaneous story has been helpful to many women who are judged and criticized for supposedly wanting to hide their pregnancy,’ she concluded. “The cryptic pregnancy is real and no one talks about it.”