A woman who bravely stopped a pit bull from killing a 24-year-old man on a walk near his elementary school claims the dog “would have killed him” if she hadn’t intervened.

A woman who bravely stopped a pitbull from attacking a 24-year-old man claimed she would have killed him if she had not intervened.

The man was walking the black pit bull-Staffordshire terrier mix across a playing field in Aberavon, South Wales, when it suddenly turned towards him this morning.

He was trapped by a six-foot metal fence that was covered in blood after the 7am attack.

A woman from the nearest house was awakened by the noise and ran out to drag the ferocious dog before locking it in her garden.

She told MailOnline: ‘I heard the commotion in the field. I came out and could see that the dog had grabbed the man by the arm, which was all destroyed.

‘The dog would have gone for his neck, it would have killed him. I took it from him and managed to get it to my garden before the police arrived.

The man was walking the black pitbull-Staffordshire terrier cross through a playing field in Aberavon, South Wales, when it suddenly turned towards him.

Armed police descended on a quiet cul-de-sac in Port Talbot following the horrific incident at 7am.

The road, Blair Way, was closed and the dog was sedated before being removed from the scene by a specialist canine unit.

The woman, who was in her forties and did not want to be identified, said she did not know the man and had never seen him walking the dog before.

Armed police were called to Blair Way in Aberavon at 7am this morning and neighbors were told to stay in their homes and lock their doors.

The victim, a 24-year-old local man, was taken to hospital to undergo surgery for his injuries, which caused serious blood loss.

The spiked green metal railings were covered in blood and a large rock was also splattered when the man tried to fight the dog.

One neighbor said: “It’s quite scary, it looks like he couldn’t get out of the field because of the bars.” I think he was trying to climb them to escape.

“There is a gap a little higher up, but if the dog had grabbed it he wouldn’t have been able to reach it.”

The dog was sedated at the scene and taken to a police precinct. Locals said they had called a veterinarian to euthanize him.

Corrie Sullivan, 29, who works at a nursery in Blair Way, said: “I saw four police officers take it out of the woman’s house. “It was in some sort of blue bin.

“It happened before I got to work, but some of my colleagues said the street was full of police and an air ambulance landed to take the man to hospital.”



The attack occurred on a field with football and rugby posts just 150 meters from a primary school.

South Wales Police said the dog belonged to a member of the victim’s family.

A spokesman said: “A 24-year-old man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

‘The dog has been sedated and removed from the scene by police dog units. Our investigation is ongoing.’

The Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 7.14am today to reports of an incident on Nobel Avenue, Port Talbot.

‘We sent an emergency ambulance to the scene.

‘The Emergency Medical Transfer and Recovery Service provided advanced critical care support on a Welsh Air Ambulance charity helicopter. One person was taken by road to hospital.’

In one of the most recent fatal dog attacks in the UK, a mother-of-two was mauled to death by her two XL Bully dogs in Hornchurch, east London.

Angeline Mahal, who was in her 50s, died at her home in the first fatal attack by a recorded XL Bully since the breed was banned in February.

The two dogs were detained by police, some with riot shields, after being locked in a room.

Recent figures show dog attacks have increased by a fifth in a year, with police recording more than 80 incidents a day.

Police forces recorded 30,539 crimes in which a dog injured a person or a guide dog last year, according to BBC research, up from 25,291 in 2022.

Angeline Mahal, aged in her 50s, was fatally mauled by her two dogs in February.

In March, an XL Bully was killed by armed police after going on a rampage and injuring four people in Battersea, south-west London.

Shocking images on social media show four men fending off the “dangerously out of control” dog after it became frantic on a street near Battersea Park Road.

One man can be seen hitting the dog with a bicycle helmet while another tries to cover it with a blanket in a desperate attempt to subdue the animal.

A second video shows police and ambulance crews descending on the scene, before armed officers shot the dog due to the threat it posed to the public.

Four men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a man, 22, and a woman, 21, were arrested for having a dog that was dangerously out of control.