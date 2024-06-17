A woman expresses her “disgust” in court after former Spandau Ballet singer Ross William Wild, 36, “filmed himself sexually assaulting her while she slept.”

A woman has expressed in court her “disgust” when she discovered that former Spandau Ballet singer Ross William Wild had “filmed himself sexually assaulting her while she slept”.

It is claimed the 36-year-old, whose real name is Ross Davidson, wanted to have sex up to six times a night and forced himself on women who rejected him.

He is accused of a series of sexual crimes against five women and of raping three of them over a decade between 2013 and 2023.

Jurors heard the Scot was “a bit of a sex symbol” after starring in the West End musical “We Will Rock You” a decade ago and becoming lead singer of Spandau Ballet in 2018.

But prosecutors claim Davidson had “a darker side” and “expected to have sex on demand.”

Wood Green Crown Court heard how the singer had “the problem” of wanting to have sex with sleeping women and allegedly filmed himself caressing women while they slept, while he enjoyed acting out rape scenarios.

Former Spandau Ballet singer Ross William Wild arrives at Wood Green Crown Court

(L-R) Martin Kemp, Gary Kemp, John Keeble, Ross William Wild and Steve Norman of Spandau Ballet backstage at Eventim Apollo on October 29, 2018 in London

Wild (pictured) is accused of raping three women and filming himself sexually abusing his victims while they slept.

On Monday, jurors watched a recorded interview the second alleged victim gave to police. Davidson is accused of filming himself touching the woman’s breast while she was sleeping.

Explaining the alleged assault to jurors, prosecutor Richard Hearnden said the video lasts about a minute and a half: “She is wearing a blue choker around her neck but is otherwise naked.”

‘The camera focuses on the chest for a while, zooming in until it fills the entire screen.

Then a man’s hand appears and squeezes the woman’s breast, rubbing the nipple with his index finger.

When a police officer asked her about the video, the woman said, “It disgusts me.”

“I remember he (Davidson) confessed to me his fantasy of sleeping with someone who is asleep and having them wake up during an orgasm, which is really self-centered.”

He said he must have used drugs before recording the video.

‘I’m a light sleeper. I don’t remember, so I know he was high and he wasn’t sober.

She told the court they had smoked joints together.

She said Davidson had texted her while she was at the Cannes Film Festival.

‘I insult myself. She said I was like a furry monkey.

‘I had many panic attacks, about three times a day. My friends couldn’t recognize me. I was like a ghost.’

It was claimed jurors were told that Wild, whose real name is Ross Davidson, had “a darker side” and “expected to have sex on demand”.

Wild (third from left), who replaced Tony Hadley as the ’80s band’s singer in 2018 before leaving 11 months later, was arrested by officers at his home on March 30, 2021.

Aberdeen-born Davidson (pictured) had “a problem” of wanting to have sex with sleeping women, jurors were told.

Charlotte Newell, KC, defending Davidson, asked the woman if she knew Davidson had ADHD.

She said: ‘He told me. He has his mind busy…he didn’t have all the information. At that time I felt that he didn’t have much patience.’

Davidson, of Finchley, north London, denies three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, one count of voyeurism, one count of intimidation and one count of controlling behaviour, between 2013 and 2023.

He replaced Tony Hadley as lead singer of Spandau Ballet in 2018 after playing Elvis Presley in the hit West End musical Million Dollar Quartet, alongside the band’s bassist Martin Kemp.

The trial continues.