A wealthy real estate agent, 60, pleads not guilty to the murder of his ex-fiancée, 54, whose lifeless body was found in a luxurious five-star hotel used by the English football and rugby teams.

A company director has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his ex-fiancée, who was found dead in a luxury hotel popular with the England rugby team.

James Cartwright, 60, is accused of killing Samantha Mickleburgh, 54, and of controlling and coercive behavior in the weeks before her death.

Guildford Crown Court heard this included sending her “text messages, flowers, gifts and listening to her phone calls, which caused her alarm and distress”.

Dressed in a gray prison sweatshirt, Cartwright spoke only to confirm his name and plead not guilty to both charges when he appeared before the judge.

Police were called to the luxury five-star hotel near Bagshot, Surrey, in April after Cartwright called emergency services to say he had found Samantha dead in bed.

Paramedics were called to the Pennyhill Park Hotel (above) before police were alerted.

At a previous hearing it emerged the couple had met on a dating website in September 2022 before moving in together in March last year.

The couple were at Pennyhill Park, where the England rugby team trains, for Cartwright’s 60th birthday.

Mrs Mickleburgh was found naked, face up and near a pool of blood, the court heard.

Cartwright, a former Harrow School pupil, from Axminster, Devon, listened carefully to the proceedings and nodded when asked if he understood.

He was clean shaven and accompanied in the dock by a prison officer during the hearing that lasted about twenty minutes.

His honor judge, Patricia Lees, explained that by pleading not guilty he had waived the possibility of having ten percent of his sentence taken away if he was later found guilty.

Pennyhill Park, near Bagshot, includes 120 acres of parkland which was used by the England rugby team for training ahead of the Six Nations.

A police car outside the Pennyhill Park hotel in Bagshot, Surrey, after the incident on Sunday, April 14.

Pennyhill Park is a 19th-century hotel set in 120 acres of countryside and its 123 rooms can cost up to £12 a night.

The England rugby team are a regular and used it for training ahead of the Six Nations and it is there this week ahead of their tour to Japan.

Facilities include a Michelin-starred restaurant and a spa with indoor and outdoor pools.

Following his death, his family issued a moving statement to Mrs Mickleburgh, who was a businesswoman and member of the Confederation of British Industry.

They said: ‘Loved by many, she was a true example of class, integrity and dedication to those around her. Lighting up any room she entered with her vivacious personality and her endearing smile.

‘No words can truly capture all of her beloved qualities and nothing will ever fill the void left in the lives of those who loved her.

Cartwright with Mrs Mickleburgh, who was found dead at the exclusive five-star Pennyhill Park hotel

Their two children said: ‘Nothing can prepare you to face the world without your parents at a young age.

‘Our mother had been both parents to us since the loss of our father and was doing an incredible job at it.

‘There couldn’t be a better example of a mother; We will feel the loss in all aspects of our lives.

‘We are grateful to be such a close-knit family and for the support we continue to receive from those who knew Samantha.

“We are devastated by the loss of Samatha, an incredible mother, a beautiful and much loved daughter and a friend.”

Cartwright remained in custody until Nov. 25, when his trial will begin.