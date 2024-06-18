A vulnerable woman ‘who was groomed by a Metropolitan Police officer after he was called to check her welfare’ is forced to wait FIVE YEARS to be forced to hold a misconduct hearing.

A vulnerable woman who says she was “groomed” by a Metropolitan Police officer after he was called to check on her welfare has waited almost 1,800 days for a misconduct hearing into her actions.

The woman said Phil Hunter, who previously worked in the same parliamentary protection unit as Wayne Couzens and David Carrick, sent her sexual messages and called her late at night, isolated her from family and friends and encouraged her to make reports. false about crimes.

The allegations came to light after Hunter was investigated in a serious misconduct case for having a sexual relationship with a different woman, whom he met on a welfare check while she was suicidal.

In that case, he left the police before he was fired and was able to get a job as a taxi driver in London before his license was revoked.

After the second woman, who MailOnline will call Lorraine, presented herself to the police, the police initially refused to hold a hearing, arguing that it was not in the public interest because she had already left the police. But a scathing ruling by the IOPC this year overturned the decision and found investigators had breached police guidelines.

Lorraine has now been told a date has been set for August, almost 1,800 days, five years after she originally reported her actions to an officer.

A woman who was ‘groomed’ by Metropolitan Police officer Phil Hunter has had to wait five years for a misconduct hearing.

Documents seen by MailOnline show that force commanders repeatedly failed to record their victim’s complaints and suggested she should “move on with her life” rather than “focus on police failings and alleged crimes against her.” .

She claims she has been so traumatized by his actions that she now has a constant tracker and a panic alarm in her home, both linked to the emergency services.

Lorraine told MailOnline why she didn’t stop fighting to hold PC Hunter to account, saying: “By doing nothing, he walks away and can apply to be a police officer again in a few years.”

Lorraine first met PC Hunter when he was sent to her home for a welfare check.

As he left, he gave him a hug and gave him his personal cell phone number, telling him to contact him for help.

“I thought he was my friend,” Lorraine said. “I was so vulnerable.”

Hunter previously worked in the same unit as serial rapist David Carrick (pictured)

After some initial messages, Lorraine said PC Hunter stopped messaging her. But then in 2019, she suddenly got back in touch.

What Lorraine didn’t know was that, while the pair were not in contact, misconduct proceedings were being carried out against them. When he contacted her again, he had resigned from the Met pending a misconduct hearing and was no longer a serving police officer, but he did not tell Lorraine that.

Faced with harassment from an ex-partner, Lorraine continued to report incidents and alleged crimes to Hunter, believing he was in a position to investigate them.

Another former parliamentary protection officer was Wayne Couzens (pictured), who kidnapped, raped and killed Sarah Everard.

She says the messages and phone calls between the couple soon went from professional to overtly sexual and controlling.

“He told me that I was beautiful and charming, that he was the only person who could support me,” Lorraine said.

‘He told me not to have contact with my friends and family, that he was the only person who could take care of me.

‘None of the crimes I reported to you were recorded.

“I started to think that the only way anyone could help me would be if I slept with them, and I was so mentally ill that I thought, that’s a small price to pay.”

Messages between the couple show how Hunter called Lorraine “lovely” and “beautiful” in messages filled with sexual innuendos.

In one exchange, Hunter told him, “I have to behave.” I’ll keep you smiling,” adding, “You have a lovely smile.”

Lorraine replied: ‘How do you know that? I’m not sure you’d recognize me if you saw me on the street.

Hunter said, ‘Do you want a bet on that? Tall and extremely beautiful.

Shortly after, Hunter wrote: “I will stop now because my texts could be read incorrectly.” You’re a beautiful person.’

But then he wrote: ‘Are you in bed yet?’

He later said: “Just 3% and you can be as naughty as you want with me.”

Lorraine also felt manipulated into giving a positive character statement at her misconduct hearing, something she says other officers encouraged.

“I cried all the time,” Lorraine told MailOnline. “I was convinced that it was the only way he would help me and that the harassment against me would actually be investigated.”

Lorraine (not pictured) said the former police officer sent her sexual text messages and called her late at night.

Documents seen by MailOnline show Lorraine was so distressed while giving her statement that officers completed a Merlin report, an assessment carried out when police officers are concerned about a person’s welfare.

Hunter had also encouraged her to make false crime reports against her ex-partner and threatened to show up at his house to “fix it,” Lorraine claims.

The first time she felt Hunter’s behavior towards her was wrong was in the second half of 2019. She reported it to a senior officer in September, but nothing was done, according to an official investigation.

The 2022 investigation ultimately concluded: “I have determined that there has been a case to answer for serious misconduct.

‘Having found a case to respond, in my view a referral to disciplinary proceedings in this matter would be a disproportionate response in the circumstances of this case.

“Former PC Hunter is no longer a serving officer, the public is protected as former PC Hunter is on the police college’s banned list and cannot be employed by Policing UK.”

Lorraine appealed the result to the IOPC, arguing that the decision meant Hunter was able to escape being “labeled a serial predator” and left her “without justice”.

An IOPC ruling upheld his complaint and harshly criticized the Met for breaching police guidelines.

Rule 19(4) of the guidance states that any investigation that finds a case of serious misconduct to be answered must be referred to a misconduct hearing, which may then be reported in my media and is a matter of public record. .

The IOPC concluded: ‘Public confidence will not improve unless a misconduct panel confirms and publishes the finding of a case to respond to; If the finding is not publicized, other officials and staff will not be aware of the decision and therefore it will not act as a deterrent to other officials; ‘The public will not be protected if Mr. Hunter manages to remove his name from the Banned List within a few years.’

Despite the victory, it seems empty to Lorraine.

“I shouldn’t have had to go through all this,” he says. ‘It’s been five years. It has been brutal, absolutely brutal.

‘I have a constant tracker that connects directly to the police. I have a panic alarm at home in case it appears.

“I shouldn’t have to put up with this.”

PC Hunter’s hearing will take place in early August.

The Metropolitan Police said it could not comment on ongoing cases. Former officer Hunter previously denied the allegations against him.