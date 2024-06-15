A viral video shows a Missouri man failing to scan a shopping cart full of items at Walmart, but saying he’s “not a thief” and it’s all part of his job.

A Missouri man who went viral after a video of him not scanning the items in his shopping cart at a Walmart was posted online denied being a shoplifter.

In the video, Bill Astle can be seen standing in front of a self-checkout machine, causally removing different products from his cart and placing them into bags without scanning them.

The woman who filmed the footage, which was recorded on Mother’s Day, narrates in disbelief: “This man is literally stealing everything.”

“It’s not scanning shit,” the woman says as Astle continues putting away unscanned items in her shopping cart.

Astle, who works for Spark, Walmart’s delivery service, said he was just doing his job and is innocent.

He was surprised by how nonchalant the alleged thief was and joked: “Very open about it.” Look at the screen, nothing sounds.

He even has receipts from the date in question to back up his claim.

‘I am not a thief. On the Internet they paint me and paint me as a thief,” she lamented. First alert4.

Astle explained that since he is a Walmart employee, he can scan the products on his phone while picking them up.

“Everything is done over the phone,” he said. “So when we get to the register, we’re not actually scanning a single item.”

When a Spark shopper arrives at the register, Astle said they are expected to scan their phone at the self-checkout machine and then bag the items.

Scanning products on your phones eliminates the need to scan them at the register.

The Spark employee has performed the routine countless times, yet last month he was recorded without his knowledge performing this very task.

The video took the internet by storm and was quickly shared on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and X.com, with many viewers denouncing Astle’s actions in the comments and calling him a thief.

On X.com alone, the video has 15.6 million views and is captioned: “Man doesn’t scan a single item at Walmart self-checkout.”

One bemused user commented: ‘This guy is so cheeky!’

Astle has been overwhelmed by attention and viral notoriety. Speaking about the video, she expressed her disbelief at how many people have seen it.

“Millions and millions of views,” he said in shock.

People have even recognized Astle in person, bothering him while he tries to make his Spark purchases.

‘I’ve had clients say to me, ‘Hey, didn’t I see you on the Internet?’ Didn’t you steal items?

So the Walmart employee finds himself in the awkward position of trying to defend himself to strangers.

Immediately after the person finished filming Astle, he said he completed his Spark order and purchased one item with his own money: flowers for his wife for Mother’s Day.

Astle is now on a mission to clear his name and get his life back to normal. He said he is “trying to find a way to remove (the videos).”

“I have to explain to people what I’m doing.”

“If you had continued the video for another thirty seconds, you would have seen when I received the delivery order from Spark, scanned two dozen roses, and used my debit card to pay.”