A tiny baby who was repeatedly brutally rammed by a police car is “limping, sulking and bruised”, her furious owner has revealed.

Fortunately, 10-month-old Beau Lucy is on the mend today after suffering scratches and a large cut to her leg when she was hit twice by a police 4×4 vehicle in Feltham, west London.

The terrified young cow was thrown 30ft before becoming trapped under the bumper on Friday. She had wandered more than five miles after escaping from the fenced Staines Moor in Surrey, and is believed to have swum across a river to reach the town before the sickening incident.

The officer responsible for the battering ram is being investigated and removed from frontline duties, Surrey Police revealed yesterday.

Little Beau Lucy has returned home, where she is recovering from the ordeal and is “limping, cranky and bruised”, according to her furious owner. The farmer also accused the police of “trying to kill her.”

speaking to SunBeau Lucy’s owner Rob said the calf was “feisty and upset” and “very scared” when he managed to get to her.

He told the newspaper that he is “angry, upset and disgusted,” adding: “We thought they were trying to kill him.”

His wife said police could have called a veterinarian and used a tranquilizer if they were worried.

Rob previously said: ‘I think the video speaks for itself. It was pretty horrible. The method of dealing with the situation was incorrect. It was wrong and I think that is the message we have learned. It could have been handled much better. The videos were a disturbing spectacle.”

He said Beau Lucy is “much better” and recovering well, but added: “Time will tell because we don’t know what internal injuries she might have.” But she eats and hugs her, so there’s always promise when that happens.’

Home Secretary James Cleverly has been among critics of the “tough” approach taken by Surrey Police against the frightened calf.

The force announced that its Professional Standards Department has been informed and will voluntarily refer to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for further investigation.

Calls have been made for the ‘monsters’ who charged the calf to be fired after video showed the bovine calmly wandering down the street before officers swooped in and said they had to take the animal down to keep the public safe.

Cleverly, wildlife TV presenter Chris Packham and Deborah Meaden were among those who condemned the “brutal” actions of the police force.

Surrey Police said in a statement: “The cow was loose throughout the night on several main roads and during that time we received numerous calls from the public reporting that a car was damaged and hitting members of the public.”

‘In light of these reports, officers were extremely concerned for the safety of the public and over a period of several hours tried various options to safely capture the cow.

‘Unfortunately they were unsuccessful and the decision was made to arrest him with a police car. This matter has been referred to our Professional Standards Department. The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been notified and a voluntary referral will be made in due course.’

Chief Inspector Sam Adcock said: “I know this has caused distress and I would like to thank the community for their concern.”

‘The decision to use the police car was made after other methods of stopping the cow had failed.

‘There will be an investigation into the actions that led to this, but our focus at all times is to ensure the safety of the public.

‘I know that videos of this incident are circulating, which the public may find distressing. “I would request that these videos be sent directly to us to assist with our investigation.”

Critics included Mr Packham, who wrote on

Cleverly also called for a “full and urgent explanation” of why officers appeared to use a police car to hit an escaped cow, saying the police action seemed “unnecessarily harsh.”

The RSPCA described the footage as “disturbing and distressing” and said the “police action appears disproportionate to the situation”.

Dragons' Den judge Ms Meaden also took to social media to criticize the police action.

“I know it’s not all police, but seriously… this really must have serious consequences.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “These are disturbing and distressing images.

‘As soon as we found out, we urgently contacted the police to establish the background and find out what happened to the calf. We are pleased to know that the calf survived and is receiving veterinary care.

‘Surrey Police has referred to its own professional standards department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct. We support it because the measure seems disproportionate to the situation.

‘We will be happy to assist in any investigation that is carried out. All animals should be treated with respect. Together we can create a better world for all animals.’

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Surrey Police have notified us of this incident and a referral will be made in due course.

“When we receive it we will conduct an assessment to determine what additional measures we need to take.”

In an earlier statement released on Friday night, Surrey Police said the animal became “increasingly distressed” as it was taken to safety.