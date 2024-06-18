A spiritual healer who was clinically dead for 3 days says higher powers told her it was not yet “her time” and that a “golden age” would soon arrive.

A spiritualist who was clinically dead for three days claimed she received a shocking message from angels “in heaven” after a suicide attempt.

Julie Poole, 61, from Cornwall, spoke about her experience during a 30-minute interview on the podcast. Life after life.

According to Julia, higher powers told her that it was not “her time” to die and that good times would come soon.

The self-proclaimed Spiritual and Personal Empowerment Coach said she ended up in a "spiritual realm" when she received the message.

The spiritualist described experiencing “physical, mental, sexual and emotional abuse” as a child, which led her to overdose on painkillers when she was just 21 years old. After the overdose, she says she was clinically “dead” for three days. -and that was when she received a message so powerful that it put her on the path to the spiritual world.

Believing she was in limbo for the three days, Julie says she was greeted there by angels, who transported her to the upper realm and told her it was not yet her time to officially die.

‘Suddenly I saw my guides and my angels around me and then they lifted me up and took me to the Higher Realms. I just remember saying “I’m going home” and they said “No, you’re not doing it, it’s not your time.”

They also told him: ‘We warned you it would be too difficult and overwhelming, and now here you are 21 years old trying to prove it.’

Julie described that the angels told her that she had already been through three lifetimes of suffering.

Furthermore, he said that the angels promised that a new ‘Golden Age’ for humanity would begin between 2012 and 2032.

Julie said the angels told her: ‘What we mean by the Golden Age is that for millennia there has been an enormous amount of power, abuse and control… all of it has been in the hands of a few and it has controlled the people. masses.

“This Golden Age is bringing equality across the board, so that everything that is false, false, false and corrupt will disappear.”

The energy healer took the message on board, insisting to the podcast hosts that “doomsday” would soon arrive, despite ongoing global atrocities.

He went on to explain to the hosts that an ‘Armageddon’ day would soon come in which ‘evil global leaders’ would lose their power.

“They are being trapped and expelled, and in their place are people coming who have pure hearts and pure intentions.”

Julie believes that part of her spiritual reckoning is a result of the suffering she endured during her youth, namely from her father, who she says “groomed her.”

Following support from church and other spiritual avenues, he said “the only part of (his) life that made sense was (his) spiritual connections.”

Many who listened to the podcast resonated with Julie’s powerful words with one writing: ‘My story is very similar to yours. I have been able to astral project for as long as I can remember. My first experience of what I call ‘The Resting Place of the Dying’, was when she was 5 years old. I also saw the light of Jesus, and he doesn’t look like we imagined him.’

Others said Julie’s “compassion” and “love” resonated with their own experiences of childhood abuse and trauma.

Last year, Julie published her book From Hope to Affirmation, which is a guide on how to use the Law of Attraction. It also includes tips on how to “manifest” your “best life.”

He has published five other books, including three fiction books, and a spiritual romantic comedy novel.

As part of her spiritual work, Julie participates in a variety of practices, including tarot reading, energetic alignment, hypnotherapy, and reiki teaching.

Experiencing clinical death, which is when a person’s heart stops beating, is known to cause some people to have what are known as deathbed visions.

Many others who have described experiencing near-death visions in moments when they are dead before reanimation have spoken of seeing a “light” or having encounters in the spiritual realm.