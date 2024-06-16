A smiling England fan who went viral at the World Cup in Qatar for looking like Steve McClaren is seen at the opening match of the Three Lions Euro Cup.

A smiling England fan who went viral at the World Cup in Qatar for looking like Steve McClaren has been seen again in the opening match of the European Championship.

Andy Milne, 60, became a cult figure among Three Lions fans when he was seen at the 2022 World Cup holding a replica of the trophy during England’s 3-0 win against Senegal.

Tonight, as Gareth Southgate’s England team take on Serbia in their first match of the tournament, with tens of thousands of fans filling the stadium in Germany and millions more watching from home, it was caught on camera again!

The retired teacher could be seen smiling and shouting at the camera, sending viewers into a frenzy on social media.

People react to seeing it on social media.

The real Steve McLaren on the sidelines during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Derby County at Griffin Park on November 1, 2014.

One person wrote: ‘Haha it’s back! Steve McLaren’s double #england

Another said: “Of course, that guy who looks like Steve McLaren is right in the front row.” They only appear for these games.’

A third added: “England’s match cameramen don’t find the challenge of imitating Steve McLaren impossible.”

While another said he must be “Steve McLaren’s long lost brother”.

Steve McClaren was England manager between 2006 and 2007, playing 18 games in 16 months.

Chats of ‘God Save the King’ could be heard in the stadium as England poster boy Jude Bellingham gets England’s Euro 2024 campaign off to a bright start with a powerful header into the net .

England came agonizingly close to winning their first Euro title three years ago but lost to Italy on penalties at Wembley.

The England stars will reportedly pocket a share of a £14million pot if the Three Lions win Euro 2024.

The English players will reportedly receive a bumper £14million payday if they end 58 years of pain and win the European Championship this summer.

But if the motivation to write their names in the history books wasn’t enough, according to The Sun, Three Lions players will be in line to receive a share of a £14million bonus if they are the ones to lift the Henri Delaunay July 14. .

They report that the players have negotiated a share of the £24 million prize that the FA will pocket for the victory. Captain Harry Kane and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham will reportedly share a £9.6million pot.

According to the report, Southgate will be the biggest monetary beneficiary of the win, receiving a £4m bonus, while assistant Steve Holland has also been promised an unspecified sum.

That leaves around £14m for the remaining 24 players in Southgate’s squad. That figure represents a record, eclipsing the £13m bonus for the 2022 World Cup.