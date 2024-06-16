A sex scandal hits a busy London ambulance station amid allegations staff slept with each other while on duty, while paramedic was sacked after ‘witnessing colleagues being intimate’

A sex scandal has hit a busy ambulance station amid allegations staff are sleeping with each other while on duty.

It seemed that everyone at the station “has had or is in some form of romantic relationship with each other”, an employment tribunal judge said last week.

Doctor Karen Gregory-Carr, 43, told the court how she walked into an administrative office at Bromley ambulance station in London and found a colleague performing a sex act on a manager.

After she told colleagues what she had seen, bosses at the London Ambulance Service accused her of making up the story and sacked her for gross misconduct.

But Mrs Gregory-Carr last week won an unfair dismissal claim at the London employment tribunal after the judge ruled she had witnessed something “unpleasant”.

The court heard that gossip was rife at the ambulance station about staff having sex at work, with one staff member describing it as a “toxic rumor mill”.

Ms Gregory-Carr told the court she found manager Phillip Sullivan and doctor Ceris Clarke in a compromising position when she arrived for her shift an hour early in August 2022.

Details of the incident soon spread around the station and Mr Sullivan and Mrs Clarke complained to management.

They denied Ms Gregory-Carr’s claims.

Romford ambulance station manager James Johnson carried out an investigation for the London Ambulance Service and ruled that Mrs Gregory-Carr had made up the story.

The couple admitted they were in a relationship after Sullivan separated from his wife, but said they were having tea together when Mrs Gregory-Carr walked in.

Mr Johnson said: “We can conclude that Karen did not blatantly witness Ceris and Phillip.”

However, the court ruled last week that the investigation had been biased against Ms Gregory-Carr and there was an “inherent assumption that the rumor was malicious”.

Employment judge Louise Rea said: “The panel finds that the claimant witnessed something in the room between Phillip Sullivan and Ceris Clarke that she thought was inappropriate.”

He criticized the lack of research into “the broader problematic culture in the workplace…regarding gossip and frequent sexual or romantic relationships that are formed.”

However, the judge confirmed that Ms Gregory-Carr had committed serious misconduct because she had not followed the correct procedures, but told her colleagues what she had seen rather than reporting it to management.

A hearing is planned to decide the level of compensation for Ms Gregory-Carr, who now works for the Metropolitan Police.

She said after the case: “This has had a huge impact on my family, my children and my general well-being.”

Clarke declined to comment and Sullivan did not respond to a request for comment.

London Ambulance Service chief Daniel Elkeles said: “We are very disappointed by the outcome of this case due to procedural errors.”