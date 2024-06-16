A Scottish Euro fan was “sent to an abandoned medical facility” that looked “straight out of a murder movie” after complaining for hours to Booking.com about a previous room with a “bed made of cardboard” on a chaotic trip of £2,000 to Germany.

A Scottish football fan’s “once-in-a-lifetime” trip to the Euros turned into a nightmare after his £2,000 holiday via Booking.com left him with beds made of cardboard before being sent to a ” abandoned medical center”.

Glaswegian Rory Bradley, 28, traveled to Germany for the euros with three friends, but says when they arrived at the property they had booked they discovered it was “an absolute disaster”, and then walked to a replacement home which It was “something out of a murder.” movie’.

It claims a Booking.com agent arranged alternative accommodation for the group in the middle of the night, which meant they had to cross the city on foot in the early hours of the morning.

But upon arrival they discovered that they had been sent to a “dungeon” with hospital beds, chemicals and construction materials.

He and his friends spent hours on the phone with the company, only to then have to find their own alternative place to stay.

Having spent £2,000 on the trip to see Scotland play (not including flights or spending money), the group have now had to fork out another £1,000 between themselves to secure safe accommodation.

Rory Bradley (left), 28, traveled to Germany with three friends on a dream trip to watch Scotland play in the European Championship.

Rory Bradley found a large ax in the “dungeon” apartment just steps from the property, which is not listed on Booking.com.

Video footage showed the new accommodation had a concrete floor covered in leaves and littered with empty hospital bed frames.

Speaking to MailOnline, Rory said the whole experience was a “nightmare”.

“We started saving for this trip when Scotland first qualified,” he said.

‘The first place we stayed was really nice. Then we arrived in Düren and the place we had booked was a disaster.

“We were on the phone for three hours and finally they said they would meet us somewhere.”

Rory said the Booking.com agent told the group that one of the accommodation providers in the region had agreed to allow them to stay in new homes that were not on their site or any other rental sites.

But when they crossed the city to get there, the group was terrified by what they found.

Videos shared by Rory show a dark room filled with pieces of wood, hospital-style bed frames and industrial equipment including an oven-style oven.

A narrow flight of stairs leads to tiled rooms filled with construction equipment, pipes, and even tools, including an axe.

One hallway has an open space that has been converted into a living room with a sofa, table and chairs, with a bed seemingly abandoned at the other end of a dark, unfurnished hallway.

There were chemical bottles in the corners of the apartment, and wiring and pipes were exposed everywhere.

In the main living space there were three beds crammed into a dingy, dimly lit room.

The shelves were covered with construction materials, including nails, drill bits and electrical equipment.

The driveway was filled with lumber and construction equipment giving the place an unfinished feel.

A door then leads to a shower area, with a storage closet that is bare concrete set aside for plumbing and that has paint and chemical containers inside.

The main room contains a kitchen and three single beds packed together, with bare concrete ceilings everywhere.

Some of the doors appeared to be solid metal and the wall lights also had exposed wires.

“Literally six feet into the property and there was a huge ax lying around,” Rory said.

‘The front door didn’t close. We feel so insecure. There were dozens of hospital beds and all those tools that could cause serious harm to a person.

‘We said there was no way we could stay there. We called Booking.com again, but another agent said it was not company policy to look for replacement accommodation.

‘They wanted us to find some and then they would refund us up to £900. But of course now the price of accommodation has skyrocketed.

“We are all working class guys. One of my friends has £39 left in his bank account. We don’t have money to pay for a hotel.

Rory and her friends managed to find a hostel to stay in until they moved to the next city on their tour. But the four friends share the same room and Rory says it cost them double the price of the original place they booked.

A shower was installed in an otherwise empty room that was full of exposed pipes (pictured)

Many of the small lights did not appear to work and had exposed wires.

The condition of the accommodation in the video is dirty and covered in paint and chemical marks.

A brightly tiled hallway led to the apartment’s only living space, which was filled with industrial and medical equipment.

To add insult to injury, she says Booking.com staff told them to contact family and friends and ask for money to pay for the cost of alternative accommodation.

“I just don’t understand how Booking.com could say they were able to find us new accommodation but then couldn’t a few hours later,” Rory said.

‘We feel so insecure. I can’t imagine how a group of women or young people would have felt coming to that; It looked like something out of a horror movie.’

Taking to social media on Sunday, Rory said he’s “not normally one to post complaints about customer service” but felt he had no choice after the “absolute disaster.”

Describing the initial property they had booked, Rory said: “The place was an absolute disaster.

‘One of the beds was made of cardboard and also held together with tape. The second bed was a broken and disgusting sofa bed.’

He claimed the group spent three hours talking on the phone before being offered an alternative place to stay.

Rory continued: ‘So around 12:30am we walked across town to the new digs.

The original accommodation booked by the group had a bed partially made of cardboard and held together with duct tape.

Rory spent three hours on the phone trying to find alternative accommodation, only to end up in a ‘dungeon’ with a front door that wouldn’t lock.

Rory said the first flat had a broken and dirty sofa bed and he and his friends spent another £1,000 fixing the debacle.

‘Once we arrived, we were Stunned by what we found. Booking.com had sent us to a dungeon that must be some kind of abandoned medical center, as there were hospital beds and industrial equipment around the entrance.

‘We entered the property and were greeted by more industrial equipment, exposed chemicals, exposed cables and pipes and, to top it all off, an ax that looked like something out of a murder movie.

“The whole place looked like a horror movie about human trafficking.”

Rory added: “To make matters worse, the front door wouldn’t lock and there was absolutely no chance we were going to sleep here, so we called Booking.com and spent two hours on the phone, only to be told it was the only way.” “. To solve the problem would be for us to pay for a new place and bill them.

“This is after Booking.com had paid for the dungeon we were currently sitting in. We have spent over £2000 on accommodation through them for this trip and now they expect us to pay more and expect a refund when we don’t .I have the money to pay now.

Booking.com has been contacted for comment.