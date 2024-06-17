A schizophrenic tube passenger who “pushed a pedestrian onto the tracks before attacking two other people” in 35 minutes of chaos falsely believed he was under threat, court hears

A tube passenger accused of pushing a pedestrian towards the train attacks before attacking two others falsely believed he was under threat, a court heard.

Psychiatrists have said Donovan Kenlyn, 39, was suffering from schizophrenia when he allegedly attacked three people at several London Underground stations in 35 minutes of chaos.

On October 27, 2022, Kenlyn allegedly punched Samer Jawad at the Baker Street station. He then traveled to Finchley Road, where he is accused of causing Angel Cambeiro to fall onto the tracks, narrowly avoiding the live rails.

He then traveled to nearby West Hampstead station, where he punched a third man, Peter Acton, in the back of the head, a jury at the Old Bailey was told.

Kenlyn is charged with attempted murder and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Cambeiro, assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Mr Acton and assault by beating Mr Jawad.

Finchley Road station, where Kenlyn is accused of causing Angel Cambeiro to fall onto the tracks, narrowly avoiding the live rails (file image)

He accepts involvement in the incidents but denies the charges because he suffered from an “active” mental illness, defense attorney Paul Lazarus said.

Jurors have been asked to consider whether he was too ill to know whether his behavior was wrong.

Consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Bradley Hillier said Kenlyn suffers from “delusions of persecution” which led him to incorrectly believe he was under threat.

He also suffered from auditory hallucinations and a thought disorder that made him “sometimes incomprehensible”, Dr Hillier said, adding that he had met the defendant at least four times in the past 18 months.

In a letter drafted with other psychiatrists and read in part to the court, Dr Hillier said Kenlyn carried out the attacks while in a state of “threat/override of control” induced by psychosis.

Summing up the symptoms before the court, he said: “The concept (of threat/override of control) is that there are certain types of symptoms which mean that a person feels a heightened sense of threatened danger; these could be delusions of persecution, hallucinations and A Greater sense of threat that exists in the environment of the person experiencing this mental state.

Baker Street subway station where, on October 27, 2022, Kenlyn allegedly punched Samer Jawad (file image)

‘Usually people obviously don’t act violently. But in a state where someone experiences greater threat in their environment, their ability to control their behavior in terms of violent behavior is reduced.’

He added: “He thought he was defending himself, and he didn’t think it was wrong because he was being attacked.”

‘If you were in a state where you absolutely believed that there was someone in front of you who was going to attack you, or was part of a group that attacked you, and quite possibly you heard voices telling you that you were in danger – you could possibly act in defence.

“And that’s what we believe Mr. Kenlyn was doing in terms of trying to defend himself.”

Due to her condition, Kenlyn will not testify and Judge Philip Katz KC told the jury not to “reprimand” her.

The trial continues tomorrow.