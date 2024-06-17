A Royal Marine trainee who was found dead on a railway track just weeks into his training believed he was the “worst recruit” after his instructors mocked him, an inquest has heard.

A Royal Marine trainee who was found dead on a railway track just weeks into his initial training believed he was the “worst recruit”, an inquest has heard.

Connor Clark, 18, was hit by a train near his base in Devon on the morning of June 12, 2021.

Before his death, the teenager had mentioned that the corporal and the captain had “implicitly and explicitly” expressed that he was a “failure” and the “worst recruit.”

Major Mark Thrift, who was in charge of the new recruits, denied claims that he had said those things to Mr Clark, however, he admitted that he told the 18-year-old that he was failing the course.

Philip Spinney, chief coroner for Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, said the inquest would hear evidence from former recruits of a “hostile atmosphere”, in which instructors used profanity and were aggressive towards pupils.

Spinney asked Maj. Mark Thrift, who at the time of Clark’s death was the captain in charge, about the atmosphere over the course of the four-week recruit orientation phase (ROP).

The senior coroner anticipated hearing evidence that recruits were insulted by aggressive instructors, who told them they were “useless and shouldn’t be there.”

“I look forward to hearing evidence that this happened to Connor,” the coroner added.

The officer denied the accusations and replied that the course was about mentoring and training, as well as “facilitating the training of people.”

“That’s why the ROP was designed, so it wasn’t a short, abrupt, shock treatment of national service,” Major Thrift added.

‘We have overcome that and the Royal Marines have recognized this. That is not acceptable.”

The coroner also hoped to hear evidence that “negative comments” had been made towards recruits.

Major Thrift responded: “It’s something I’m aware of, and it happens, by what I would describe as inexperienced but passionate instructors, and they take it too far.”

When asked if he had told the young man that he was the “worst recruit,” the officer stated that he had told Mr. Clark that he was failing the course.

Another witness, Sergeant Clinton Williams, also denied making those comments to Mr. Clark.

“I don’t know, but I’m guessing not, simply because I wouldn’t have had any one-on-one interaction,” said the instructor, who was a corporal at the time.

When asked about swearing and being aggressive towards recruits, including calling them “useless”, Sergeant Williams responded: “I couldn’t sit here and say those words… I wouldn’t use them.”

‘I couldn’t sit here and say I haven’t told people that maybe Royal Marines training wasn’t for them. I’ve definitely told that to the recruits.

‘Especially in the early stages of training because, as Major Thrift said, a lot of the attrition rate is because Royal Marines training is not what people expect and they very quickly realize that.

‘It can be a harsh and aggressive environment. But in my opinion, proportional.’

Spinney also said he expected to hear about “common” confrontations, in which recruits “attacked each other during various points in training.”

Major Thrift confirmed upon reflection that it was during his time as a recruit, however, it was not something he was aware of among those he trained.

And he added: ‘(It’s) a shame because during the diversity and inclusion conference that takes place on Wednesday of the first week, (he says) that they were part of a family and needed to take care of each other.

“There was to be no bullying, there was to be none of that, and if anyone was experiencing any kind of behavior like that, they were to let me know.

“Young people get very tired, they get a little irritated with each other, which I think is probably understandable, but it shouldn’t go any further and they shouldn’t be hostile.

“Training hasn’t changed even in the 40 years I’ve been in the service and people still get very tired when they don’t sleep well.”

The inquest heard that the teenager, who was from Norfolk, died from multiple serious injuries on the railway line, which ran alongside the field.

Mr Clark had just completed the third week of the course that all Royal Marine recruits take before beginning their initial training.

He had passed an inspection just three days before he died, so he had been recognized.

The roommates realized the teen was missing at 5 a.m. and alerted Corporal Williams, who began a search of the camp, but not beyond the fence.

“From the response from the camp, I don’t know why we didn’t search,” Major Thrift said.

“We’re part of a family, and a member of our family was missing and had been off the wire maybe just after midnight.”

Major Thrift added: “That troop was my 15th ROP. During the two years I was there, there were no concerns about anyone self-harming or risking suicide.’

The hearing continues.

