A record 882 migrants cross the English Channel, the highest number in a single day this year.

A record of around 882 migrants were detected crossing the English Channel yesterday, the highest number in a single day this year.

The Ministry of the Interior said that He made the tour in 15 boats, which suggests an average of 59 people per boat.

Human traffickers took advantage of the calm sea Tuesday on one of the busiest days of the year to cross.

RNLI lifeboats and Border Force vessels were dispatched at 4am to round up men, women and children as they arrived at the port of Dover.

The latest crossings bring the provisional total of arrivals so far this year to 12,313.

This is 18 percent more than this time last year, when 10,472 crossings were recorded, and 5 percent more than the total at this stage in 2022 (11,690).

Last year, 29,437 migrants arrived in the UK, down 36 per cent from a record 45,774 arrivals in 2022.

Dozens of migrants could be seen leaving a Border Force catamaran on Tuesday

Migrants board a smuggler’s boat in an attempt to cross the English Channel in April

A group of people believed to be migrants are taken to Dover, Kent, on May 24.

Since the Government reached a deal to send migrants to Rwanda more than two years ago (which has since stalled amid legal challenges), more than 80,000 people have made the journey.

The number of crossings since Rishi Sunak, who promised to “stop the boats”, became Prime Minister is approaching 50,000.

Meanwhile, Sunak told the media this week that young children crossing the Channel was “desperately sad” and showed why his policy needed to be implemented in Rwanda.

He said: “It is tremendously sad to see young children being put in these very dangerous situations, making these crossings, which illustrates why we have to stop the boats, something I am determined to do and have a clear plan to do.

‘If we are re-elected as Prime Minister, the flights will go to Rwanda, we will build that deterrent, removing the incentive for people to come here in the first place.

“That is the only way to solve this problem and, on the contrary, Keir Starmer would release everyone we have detained, illegal immigrants would be on our streets, they would not be on planes, which would be cancelled.” There would be no deterrent.

A boat overloaded with migrants crossing the English Channel to the UK in April

Rishi Sunak (pictured traveling on a boat in Clovelly Harbour) told broadcasters this week that young children crossing the English Channel was “desperately sad”.

In March, the Home Office confirmed that the voluntary relocation scheme to Rwanda was open to anyone trapped in Britain without the right to be here.

A month later, the first rejected asylum seeker received £3,000 to be resettled in Rwanda.

The £3,000 payment is part of a voluntary program that saw the second person fly to Kigali on Tuesday, with another person to follow next week.

The program is separate from Rwanda’s plan to forcibly relocate small migrants on boats, which remains mired in uncertainty given Labour’s promise to scrap it if Sir Keir Starmer wins the general election.