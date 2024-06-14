A plane passenger sparks fierce debate after complaining that a “service dog” was in his legroom for the entire flight.

Many people said it would be their nightmare, but some said they would “love it.”

Shortly after posting about it, more than 1,000 Reddit users offered their verdicts.

The debate over airplane etiquette continues to rage, with one passenger fueling the fire after asking about the correct place for service dogs to sit.

in a Reddit threadthe United Airlines passenger joked: “A ‘service dog’ was in my legroom the entire flight. Should I complain?”

Along with the question, they posted a photo from their flight, showing them sitting in the front row of a plane in the aisle seat with someone else’s service dog at their feet.

Detailing the incident, they added: “Very sweet dog, but clearly not a service dog.” In my legroom the entire flight (including takeoff and landing). The owner tried but couldn’t move the dog: he was too big and didn’t want to move.’

Shortly after posting about the incident, more than 1,000 Reddit users joined the thread to offer their verdicts.

In a Reddit thread, the United Airlines passenger joked: ‘”Service dog” in the space of my legs the entire flight. Should I complain?

Along with the question, they posted a photo from their flight, showing them sitting in the front row of a plane in the aisle seat with someone else’s service dog at their feet.

Many people said that the passenger had the right to complain, either to the flight attendants during the trip or to the airline after landing.

One person said something similar happened to them on a flight and after complaining through the airline app, they received 10,000 miles.

Other participants were horrified at the thought of sitting next to a dog, with some citing allergies and others fear of four-legged friends.

One commenter simply described it as his “nightmare” on a plane.

They continued: ‘Not because of the legroom but because I have an airborne allergy to dogs. Did you get a warning and a chance to move?

“Having a dog so close without warning that I had to take an allergy pill at least an hour before the flight would mean shortness of breath and sore eyes until I could shower and get the danger of the dog out of my way.”

‘That said, I fly a lot and this has still happened to me. I fear that day.

Jumping into the thread, a flight attendant said this should not have happened and the passenger should file a complaint.

Many people said that the passenger had the right to complain, either to the flight attendants during the flight or by contacting the airline after landing (file image)

They wrote: ‘Did you notify the FA before the doors closed? I am a dog mom and I love dogs.

“But I’m also a flight attendant and technically the service dog can’t be in the aisle or take up other travelers’ space.

“The gate agent probably would have come and explained everything to the passenger and continued from there.

‘You should call customer service. I’m sure you’ll get some miles or a credit.

While most readers said the passenger had the right to complain, others said it was actually their dream scenario.

One dog lover exclaimed: ‘I would pay more for this!’

While another echoed similar sentiments, writing: ‘This would be the best flight I’ve ever had!’

The United Airlines website details clear rules for traveling with service animals.

Instructs owners: ‘Your dog should sit on the floor space in front of your seat. They cannot be in the hallway or in the passenger space next to it.

‘You can put your service dog in a pet carrier if you wish, as long as it meets the size requirements.

“You can’t sit in the exit row with a service animal.”

DailyMail.com has contacted United Airlines for a comment on the matter.