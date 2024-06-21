A party group of naked British men spark fury at an Algarve resort after video shows them slapping each other’s bare bottoms while a ‘human centipede’ crawls over the bar as a raucous group faces a police investigation.

A group of raucous Brits are under investigation after images of them in a shocking display of public nudity at an Algarve resort went viral.

Footage of their drunken antics, which showed them crawling naked with their knees in a row on top of a bar counter, was reminiscent of the horror film The Human Centipede.

One of the revelers is seen slapping the bare bottom of a friend who is part of the strange party train that tourists form kneeling on top of the bar.

Eight British tourists have been identified by police and now face an ongoing investigation. It is believed that the GNR force discovered who they were following an investigation after failing to catch them in the act with their pants still down.

The jaw-dropping scenes occurred at Route Caffe 66 on Oura Strip, Albufeira’s equivalent of Magaluf’s infamous Punta Ballena party zone.

The sports bar promotes itself on social media with videos showing punters getting deep in drinking games in the “dentist’s chair.”

It describes itself as Albufeira’s “home bar” with “music and cold pints”.

The bar was closed this morning and no one could immediately be reached for comment.

The astonishing naked show put on by the Brits is said to have taken place over the weekend.

Speaking to Portuguese television channel SIC yesterday, Albufeira mayor Rolo said: “It makes no sense for us to have a strategy and spend money on promotion here and abroad only for incidents like this to occur, which are deeply negative. and they don’t work.” It doesn’t dignify anyone.

And he added: ‘I ask business owners to take responsibility for how customers act within their establishments.

“A series of internal rules must be created, their own rules, in the sense that when you serve people, you serve them with dignity and with rules to avoid these problems.”

The city council later said it would call for police reinforcements.

The unpleasant incident comes as Albufeira tries to distance itself from its party image and move away from its dependence on British tourists.

Two months ago the city council presented a diversification strategy with the motto ‘Albufeira is part of your life’.

Rolo stated that the sun and the beach will always be at the center of the resort’s tourism product, but added: “We also want to focus on diversifying the offer, to help reduce seasonality but also to attract new tourist markets of other nationalities.” ‘

Reports at the time said that one of the main problems that Albufeira City Council was trying to address was to change the image of the resort as an area for tourists with “low purchasing power” who came for short stays and were only interested in tan. and go drinking and party at night.

Residents in Spain, Portugal’s neighbor, have been protesting over tourist overcrowding and the type of visitors the country attracts.

Demonstrations have been held in the Canary Islands and in places such as Mallorca and Ibiza, and a mass protest is planned for later this month throughout the Balearic Islands archipelago simultaneously.