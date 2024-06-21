A number of reform candidates said the British response to Covid was “like the Holocaust”, with some comparing the treatment of the unvaccinated to the persecution of Jews.

It can be revealed that a number of reform candidates compared Britain to Nazi Germany during the pandemic.

Some claimed the treatment of the unvaccinated was similar to the persecution of Jews, while others said the UK’s political leaders were like Hitler.

A woman representing the insurgent party even criticized new leader Nigel Farage after he said no one should compare the Covid era to the genocide of World War II.

The revelations will raise fresh questions about its vetting of candidates, with Farage blaming a “scanter” by the firm which paid £144,000 to weed out those with extreme views.

It has already emerged in recent days that one candidate said Britain “should have accepted Hitler’s offer of neutrality”, while another described the Nazi dictator as “brilliant”.

And Surrey Heath candidate Samantha Goggin appeared to blame Margaret Thatcher for the Falklands, telling a meeting that “we’ve already been through… the Falklands War for the Conservative Party.”

Surrey Heath candidate Samantha Goggin (pictured)

new leader Nigel Farage (pictured)

Tom Tugendhat, Conservative security minister, wrote in These people are not patriots. They are a shame.

The far-right party candidate for Widnes and Halewood, Jake Fraser, wrote on Facebook in July 2021, shortly after vaccination certificates for travel were introduced: “We are on the brink of a health Holocaust.

“The same methodology the Nazis used to come to power with minimal opposition by appealing to both sides of the political spectrum… is unfolding before our eyes.”

He stated that his “rhetoric was a display of the parallels of the totalitarianism employed by the National Socialists during the rise of Hitler before (not during) the Holocaust.”

After Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen was suspended from the party last year for comparing the Covid vaccination program to the Holocaust, Reform’s Queen’s Park and Maida Vale candidate Angela Carter-Begbie wrote on Twitter: “It’s true.” . The behavior of those who were beaten towards those who were not beaten was on the borderline (sic) of the Holocaust.

Pete Durnell, standing in Smethwick, West Midlands, wrote on social media during lockdown in 2020: “The idea that the elderly and/or the sick should be forcibly isolated, virtually indefinitely, fits better with the Germany of the 1940s than with a modern democracy.

He also defended those who rejected the Covid hit, saying he used to be baffled by how “ordinary German people docilely carry out orders to hate and persecute Jews, without any justification”, but that he was now seeing “something so similar unfold around me”.

Pete Durnell (pictured)

John Edwards (pictured)

Last night he said “certain actions” taken during Covid “would be something that would normally be expected to emanate from a totalitarian state”.

John Edwards (Southampton Test) criticized a Canadian railway company that “tells vaccinated travelers to wear a yellow sticker”, adding: “Nazi Germany did something similar.”

All named candidates were asked to comment.