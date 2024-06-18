A mystery: a smoking body without head, arms or legs is found dumped in a Spanish holiday resort loved by the British

Police in Spain are investigating the discovery of a still-burning torso at a popular beauty spot.

A man jogging through the countryside around Alicante made the gruesome discovery just as preparations were being made for the traditional San Juan bonfires.

The torso was reportedly lying on the side of a road and still burning. There were no signs of legs, arms or head.

Police are not sure if the victim was a man or a woman, although they believe after an autopsy that he was probably a man.

The first theory is that the incident could be related to a drug score.

The runner who saw the body in the La Serreta area, west of the city, immediately called the emergency services.

The remains were still burning when the alarm was raised early yesterday morning.

Police from the Violent Crime Group and Aerial Media Unit have been searching the scene, using a drone to try to find the rest of the body.

A suitcase was also found nearby, but there were no traces of the limbs or head.

The human remains of the dismembered person have been transferred to the Alicante Institute of Legal Medicine, where the autopsy will be performed today.

In addition to clarifying whether the victim is a man or woman, forensic experts will try to find out if there are injuries caused by a knife, firearm or trauma that could have caused death.

Identification will only be possible through DNA given the state of the remains and the police will review missing persons reports.