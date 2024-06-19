A mother’s fury after she and her seven-year-old son with Down syndrome were kicked out of Pink’s concert by ’10 security guards’ who made them feel ‘like criminals’ – because the excited boy couldn’t stay in his seat.

A single mother tells how she and her seven-year-old son, with Down syndrome, were dragged from a Pink concert “like criminals” because he did not want to sit in his seat.

Vanessa Vasey, 48, paid £630 for tickets to take Jesse to see her idol on her P!NK Summer Carnival Tour 2024 at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

But Jesse’s disabilities and sensory disorders meant he refused to sit in his seat, so Vanessa, Jesse and their friend Kirsty stood near the seating area while the boy danced the support act.

They were then approached by about six security guards who told them to sit down, the mother said. When Vanessa explained the situation, she was given an ultimatum: sit down or leave.

Vanessa claimed four more staff members arrived and escorted them out of the venue, just as the Grammy Award-winning singer, 44, took the stage.

Vanessa Vasey, 48, with her seven-year-old son Jesse, who has Down syndrome.

Vanessa paid £630 for tickets to take Jesse to see her idol on her P!NK Summer Carnival Tour 2024 (pictured)

Jesse standing next to a cardboard cutout of his idol Pink, whom he adores.

Pink will perform on her Summer Carnival World Tour this month

The mother-of-four, from Belton, Great Yarmouth, said: “Jesse and I loved Pink. I booked the tickets in November and made sure I paid £630 for hospitality tickets as it gave us access to the lounge and I knew “Jesse.” He wouldn’t be able to sit still for that long because he has Down syndrome and other developmental, sensory, and neurodivergent needs.

‘We couldn’t wait because it was going to be a very special moment to experience together. I didn’t take his handicap stroller that day because the ticket said there was no storage space.

‘But when it came time to sit in our seats, Jesse didn’t want to. And in the living room, the blinds were drawn. So we stood up next to our seats and Jesse was dancing.

‘We weren’t causing any trouble – Jesse is 3ft tall and was entertaining everyone. Then six security guards showed up telling us we had to move.

“When I explained Jesse’s disabilities to them, they said there was nothing they could do: either we sat in the seats or we left.”

The mother added: “It was absolutely horrible. “I argued our case and the only thing we were offered was to sit in the soundproof sensory room where Jesse would not have heard any of the act and would instead watch it on a screen, take a seat or leave.

Jesse poses for a photo in a pink t-shirt while riding the train

Jesse posing for a photo outside the stadium before Pink’s concert started

Jesse with a microphone. He absolutely loves music, singing and performing, according to his mother.

“I got quite angry with them and I was furious because we missed Pink. Jess was upset. We felt intimidated and when we decided to go, there were 10 of them around us, including security guards, people in suits and other employees, and they literally escorted us out of the building like criminals.

‘All Jesse has now are memories of me crying and upset and angry and all the bullying and people being cruel to us. I think Pink would be upset if she found out.

Vanessa booked the tickets worth £630 as a special gift for Jesse in November 2023. Her son is a “big” Pink fan and his favorite songs are Trustful and Try. According to her mother, she loves music, singing and acting.

The hospitality tickets Vanessa purchased allowed them access to the bar and restaurant areas throughout the night. That way she knew her son wouldn’t have to get stuck in her seat.

But while they were sitting in the lounge, when the first support act took the stage, the blinds were closed and, despite Vanessa explaining that she had booked the tickets because they had access to the lounge, she was told they would have to leave.

Vanessa said: “About 45 minutes before Pink turned up, suddenly all the blinds went down and we couldn’t see anything.

“I immediately asked why and was told it was part of their agreement with the promoters that they had to close the shutters before the headliner came out, to encourage people to take their seats.”

Vanessa waited as long as she could before moving to an area near their seats because she knew Jesse couldn’t sit still for three hours, so they stayed by the railings. Jesse was having the best time and getting excited.

Vanessa booked the £630 tickets as a special gift for Jesse in November 2023.

Jesse is a big Pink fan and his favorite songs are Trustful and Try.

Vanessa said, “We weren’t in our seats, but our seats were in the middle of a row, and I thought Jesse was going to be very disruptive.” So we stayed where we were and it wasn’t until Pink fell from the sky that we turned around and there were about six security guards in hi-vis jackets ready to escort us out.

‘We weren’t blocking anyone’s view and as soon as Pink came out, everyone was dancing. There’s no way a three-foot-tall child with Down syndrome was even farther than the buttocks of the person in front of him!

Vanessa and Kirsty were told that people had complained, so they were given the ultimatum to access the sensory room, which had a screen, to sit in their seats or leave.

Feeling they had no choice, they left at 8:45 p.m., missing the entire concert.

The mother posted about the ordeal on Facebook, where her post had more than 1,400 shares.

Vanessa added: ‘I am speaking out and sharing what happened to Jesse as places should address additional needs. It should be an area where people with special needs are not expected or restricted to be in their seats and behave in a certain way, where they can be safe, be themselves, and enjoy the concert at the same time.

“And I would like the staff there to have more knowledge and understanding to support everyone equally in a way where they can feel comfortable and be supportive, regardless of their needs.”

The mother wrote on Facebook: “Yesterday my little Jesse was robbed of the opportunity to see his idol P!nk at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium simply because he has special needs and didn’t fit the requirements for his seat.

‘Jesse is only seven years old, has Down syndrome and other developmental, sensory and neurodivergent needs. Music is his life and P!nk is one of his absolute favorites.

He added: “The whole trip required a lot of planning and cost around £1,000 – all to go with a heartbroken little boy.” What a shame, Tottenham stadium. Please share this everywhere. ‘My poor boy deserved so much better than this!!!’

Representatives for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Pink have been contacted for comment.